Mumbai & Kolkata Will Get Spooky As 5th edition of Horror Film Festival Wench Opens With Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Eye’

The 5th edition of Wench Film Festival, India's first horror film festival, founded by filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani is back again with 42 films inclusive of LGBTQ women and Non Binary filmmakers to be held from February 27-2 March, 2025, marking the third physical edition of the Festival. With this edition, Wench attempts to bring the female perspective to the fore with 35 out of the 42 films coming from female filmmakers.
The festival will Open with the India Premiere of The Eye starring Shruti Haasan and Mark Rowley directed by Daphne Schmon. Wench will close with IFFR winner feature Schirkoa - In Lies We Trust directed by Ishan Shukla. Wench has collaborated with international genre fests Fantasia and Imagine Fantastic Film Festival. Oscar Nominated short I’m Not a Robot is a part of the Fantasia x Wench Collaboration.
As part of its expansion, the horror movie fest will also have a Kolkata edition held at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on Mar 2nd. The festival will have two venues in Mumbai Veda Kunba (Feb 27-Mar 2) and Theosophy Hall, Alliance Francaise (Feb 28th).
The films will be shown under three different categories:
Blood Thirsty (60 mins and above)
Dwarves (10 to 40 mins)
Elves (Less than 10 mins)
The jury for three different categories will comprise Chris Orgelt and Harini Laxminarayan (Blood Thirsty), Aruna Raje Patil (Dwarves) and Carolyn Mauricette (Elves). A key highlight of the festival is the launch of India's first horror / sci fi publication ‘Terror Talkies’ and Masterclasses by Dr. Riksundar Banerjee and Vishal Furia. There will be an India Focus day featuring 5 captivating films, physical screenings / Art Installations / Masterclasses at Veda Kunba on March 1.
The program includes 7 Indian and 35 international films with 13 India Premieres, 25 Asia Premieres and 3 World Premieres.
Says Sapna Bhavnani, Founder of the fest, “Wench Film Festival 2025 isn’t just bigger—it’s bolder, bloodier, and smashes more glass ceilings. With the launch of Terror Talkies: India’s first horror publication / online and offline, legendary horror masterclass, India’s finest genre films, and experiences that push every boundary, this year, fear has never looked this good.”
Wench 2025 Schedule
Feb 27 - Opening Film - India Premiere of The Eye with actress Shruti Haasan followed by a Q&A
Feb 28 – Physical Screenings at Veda Kunba
Feb 28 – Physical Screenings at AF Theosophy Hall
March 1 – India Focus Day featuring 5 captivating films physical screenings / Performances / Panels at Veda Kunba
March 2 – Closing Film - Mumbai Premiere of Schirkoa - In Lies We Trust followed by a Q&A with the Director and performances at Veda Kunba
March 2 - Screenings at Skinny Mo’s in Kolkata followed by a Talk by author and scholar Dr Banerjee