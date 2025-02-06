ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mumbai & Kolkata Will Get Spooky As 5th edition of Horror Film Festival Wench Opens With Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Eye’

The 5th edition of Wench Film Festival, India's first horror film festival, founded by filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani is back again with 42 films inclusive of LGBTQ women and Non Binary filmmakers to be held from February 27-2 March, 2025, marking the third physical edition of the Festival. With this edition, Wench attempts to bring the female perspective to the fore with 35 out of the 42 films coming from female filmmakers.

The festival will Open with the India Premiere of The Eye starring Shruti Haasan and Mark Rowley directed by Daphne Schmon. Wench will close with IFFR winner feature Schirkoa - In Lies We Trust directed by Ishan Shukla. Wench has collaborated with international genre fests Fantasia and Imagine Fantastic Film Festival. Oscar Nominated short I’m Not a Robot is a part of the Fantasia x Wench Collaboration.

As part of its expansion, the horror movie fest will also have a Kolkata edition held at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on Mar 2nd. The festival will have two venues in Mumbai Veda Kunba (Feb 27-Mar 2) and Theosophy Hall, Alliance Francaise (Feb 28th).

Wench 2025 (Wench Film Festival)

The films will be shown under three different categories:

Blood Thirsty (60 mins and above)

Dwarves (10 to 40 mins)

Elves (Less than 10 mins)

The jury for three different categories will comprise Chris Orgelt and Harini Laxminarayan (Blood Thirsty), Aruna Raje Patil (Dwarves) and Carolyn Mauricette (Elves). A key highlight of the festival is the launch of India's first horror / sci fi publication ‘Terror Talkies’ and Masterclasses by Dr. Riksundar Banerjee and Vishal Furia. There will be an India Focus day featuring 5 captivating films, physical screenings / Art Installations / Masterclasses at Veda Kunba on March 1.