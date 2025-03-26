ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mudra Dance Festival 2025 Will Celebrate the Beauty of Costumes, Jewellery, and Makeup in Indian Dance

Watch a retelling of the Ramayana through human puppetry by the Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe at the Mudra Dance Festival 2025 ( Image courtesy NCPA Mumbai )

The Mudra Dance Festival is back, and this year, it’s all about the magic of visual storytelling in Indian dance. Organized by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), this annual festival runs from April 3 to April 29, 2025, at NCPA in Mumbai, bringing together top classical and folk dancers from across India.

The theme for 2025 is “Aharya”, which refers to the costumes, jewellery, makeup, and visual aesthetics that enhance storytelling in Indian dance forms. From flowing Bharatanatyam skirts to the bold colours of Kathak, from the intricate face paint of Odissi to the vibrant folk dance ensembles, Mudra 2025 explores how these elements make performances more expressive, powerful, and immersive.

A Month of Dance Performances

The festival opens on April 3 with Shobhita - The Resplendence of Aharya, a Kuchipudi performance by Vyjayanthi Kashi and troupe, celebrating the grandeur of costumes and sculptures in dance. Dr. Aruna Mohanty and troupe present Eka Prashna (an Odissi production that brings mythical women’s voices to life). On April 10, the Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe presents a mesmerizing version of The Ramayana – A Dance Drama in Puppet Style, blending stylized masks with human puppetry.

Dr. Aruna Mohanty and troupe (Image courtesy NCPA Mumbai)

On April 11, seasoned Kathak dancer Saswati Sen takes the stage with a recital, followed by Avani Shah and troupe, who will showcase Gujarati folk dances like Garba, Dandiya Raas, and Tippani. April 27 will feature Beeja – Earth Seed, a thought-provoking Bharatanatyam production by Padma Shri Malavika Sarukkai, reflecting on humanity’s connection with the earth.

Gujarati folk dance by Avani Shah and troupe (Image courtesy NCPA Mumbai)

One of the festival’s highlights is a special tribute to Kathak legend Pt. Birju Maharaj, whose influence on both classical dance and Bollywood remains unmatched. His most celebrated choreographies, including Mohe Rang Do Laal (Bajirao Mastani) and Kaahe Chhed Mohe (Devdas), will be performed by Saswati Sen and her troupe.

More Than Just Dance

According to Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance at NCPA, “They say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and in the performing arts, this is especially true. The visual elements (aharya) are not just an adornment but a vital part of storytelling in Indian classical dance. Whether it’s through intricate costumes, evocative make-up, or dynamic lighting, these elements enhance the dancer’s expression. At the Mudra Dance Festival 2025, we celebrate how aharya elevates the art form.”

“Alongside stunning performances, the festival will feature a photography exhibition capturing the beauty of dance, a workshop on dance sketching to explore visual storytelling, and talks on the importance of the right kind of shoes in dance. These events will provide dancers with valuable insights,” she added. Tickets are available at the NCPA Box Office and on BookMyShow.

Talks, Workshops and Exhibitions at Mudra 2025