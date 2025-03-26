Mudra Dance Festival 2025 Will Celebrate the Beauty of Costumes, Jewellery, and Makeup in Indian Dance

The Mudra Dance Festival is back, and this year, it’s all about the magic of visual storytelling in Indian dance. Organized by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), this annual festival runs from April 3 to April 29, 2025, at NCPA in Mumbai, bringing together top classical and folk dancers from across India.
The theme for 2025 is “Aharya”, which refers to the costumes, jewellery, makeup, and visual aesthetics that enhance storytelling in Indian dance forms. From flowing Bharatanatyam skirts to the bold colours of Kathak, from the intricate face paint of Odissi to the vibrant folk dance ensembles, Mudra 2025 explores how these elements make performances more expressive, powerful, and immersive.
A Month of Dance Performances
The festival opens on April 3 with Shobhita - The Resplendence of Aharya, a Kuchipudi performance by Vyjayanthi Kashi and troupe, celebrating the grandeur of costumes and sculptures in dance. Dr. Aruna Mohanty and troupe present Eka Prashna (an Odissi production that brings mythical women’s voices to life). On April 10, the Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe presents a mesmerizing version of The Ramayana – A Dance Drama in Puppet Style, blending stylized masks with human puppetry.
On April 11, seasoned Kathak dancer Saswati Sen takes the stage with a recital, followed by Avani Shah and troupe, who will showcase Gujarati folk dances like Garba, Dandiya Raas, and Tippani. April 27 will feature Beeja – Earth Seed, a thought-provoking Bharatanatyam production by Padma Shri Malavika Sarukkai, reflecting on humanity’s connection with the earth.
One of the festival’s highlights is a special tribute to Kathak legend Pt. Birju Maharaj, whose influence on both classical dance and Bollywood remains unmatched. His most celebrated choreographies, including Mohe Rang Do Laal (Bajirao Mastani) and Kaahe Chhed Mohe (Devdas), will be performed by Saswati Sen and her troupe.
More Than Just Dance
According to Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance at NCPA, “They say, you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and in the performing arts, this is especially true. The visual elements (aharya) are not just an adornment but a vital part of storytelling in Indian classical dance. Whether it’s through intricate costumes, evocative make-up, or dynamic lighting, these elements enhance the dancer’s expression. At the Mudra Dance Festival 2025, we celebrate how aharya elevates the art form.”
“Alongside stunning performances, the festival will feature a photography exhibition capturing the beauty of dance, a workshop on dance sketching to explore visual storytelling, and talks on the importance of the right kind of shoes in dance. These events will provide dancers with valuable insights,” she added. Tickets are available at the NCPA Box Office and on BookMyShow.
Talks, Workshops and Exhibitions at Mudra 2025
- Dance Through the Lens: A Visual Celebration
Exhibition by Avinash Pasricha
When: On view till April 29, 2025
Where: Dilip Piramal Art Gallery
Avinash Pasricha is one of the pioneers when it comes to dance photography who has the unique distinction and honour of photographing almost all the eminent musicians and dancers of his time. The exhibition will feature a guided tour by Avinash Pasricha of his iconic works and will be followed by a tête-à-tête with Dr. Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head – Dance department, NCPA on Friday, April 25 at 5 pm
- Step in Style: The Art and Importance of Dance Shoes
Talk by celebrity choreographer Sandip Soparrkar
When: Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 3 pm
In his insightful talk, ballroom dance exponent Sandip Soparrkar will highlight the crucial role of specialized footwear in enhancing a dancer's performance, from ballroom shoes to ballet, jazz, flamenco, and tap shoes. Audience can gain an understanding on how each pair is meticulously designed to support movement, balance, and precision, ensuring dancers can perform with grace and confidence. The talk will also feature Soparrkar’s enviable collection of dance shoes handpicked from various parts of the world.
- Ink and Elegance: Capturing Dance Through Sketches
Workshop by artist Subodh Poddar
When: Monday, April 28, 2025 at 11 am
Subodh Poddar, a graduate of Sir JJ Institute of Applied Arts, is a multidisciplinary artist known for capturing the essence of live dance performances through sketches. In this workshop, participants will discover how to capture the rhythm, movement, and expression of dance through sketching, transforming performance into visual art with a unique artistic language.
- Visual Storytelling in Dance: Decoding Aharya
Talk by classical dance exponent Malavika Sarukkai
When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5 pm
Where: Dilip Piramal Art Gallery
Bharatanatyam exponent Malavika Sarukkai will share a deeper understanding of the integral role of aharya in classical Indian dance. Sarukkai is renowned for her mastery of aharya abhinaya, where costume, ornamentation, and visual elements become integral to her storytelling. With a keen eye for aesthetics, she meticulously designs her stage presence, ensuring that colours, textures, adornments and props harmonize with the emotions and themes of her performances.
Read more: