Mother's Day Special: “My Child Stands At The Border, And I Stand With Him”: Mothers of Soldiers On The Border

A silent resilience pulses through the hearts of mothers whose children are called to duty to the nation, especially at the border, amid conflict. As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, these women carry a burden known and understood only by those who have kissed their sons and daughters goodbye, unsure if they will get to see them again. Despite the sleepless nights and the haunting fear, their eyes do not waver. They are strong, not because they do not feel the weight of war, but because they carry it with grace and faith in their children and above all, in their country.

From the majestic Himalayas and the green plains of Punjab to the tea gardens of Assam, the mothers of India do not flinch. They dry their tears and wait for their sons to return alive; if not, then they have the tricolour that brought their son back, even if it's in the coffin. They pray not just for victory, but for peace, for they know the price of a war or a minor tension at the borders. They personify patriotism that doesn't scream slogans, but whispers in sleepless nights, spent sobbing into their pillows after they brave goodbyes to ensure their sons and daughters don't bear the burden of their fear. And when you ask them, "How do you do it?" They will answer, "Because we are mothers."

Undoubtedly, these mothers have given the country their most precious gift–their children. Sons who carry rifles, daughters who manoeuvre fighter jets in the sky. And mothers who, despite knowing the magnitude of war, stand strong with courage, not from the absence of fear, but from love, pride, and duty. Monica Desilva*(76), mother of the Indian Army Colonel Andrew Desilva*, went to stay with her only son for her knee replacement surgery; little did she know that her son would be called for duty. After Operation Sindoor, Monica's son was called from his peace posting to one of the borders.

"He went for a morning walk when he received the call to join. He came back home, took a shower, and after breakfast, he left. There was no time to say a proper bye to him. But he is strong and I trust his training. He has gone for a bigger cause, and he is living his dream of joining the armed forces and serving the country, which he wanted to do since he was a child," says Monica.

While she was not convinced that her son wanted to join the Army in the first place, she now feels pride that she is the mother of a soldier who is guarding the country. "I am worried, but I don't want to show that to my son. He is on duty, and this will end. I pray for my son and everyone serving at the border," she says. Monica braves her knee pain alone, but more than that, her heart aches with the thought that her son is at the border amid heavy firings.

Similarly, Lance Naik, Arjun Kumar's* mother, Savitri Devi, shares that he was drawn to stories of valour. Even as a child, he would pretend like a soldier by tying a towel around his neck. "He was 18 when he said he wanted to become a soldier. I was scared of his words, but I saw his confidence. So, I didn't tell him not to join the army. He was hit twice with bullets, but he survived and continues to serve the country. He was called for his duty to the border posting when the tension grew. He told me not to worry, and I take his word, he will be safe. He is on a bigger duty. I am so proud of him and proud to be a soldier's mother," says Savitri Devi.

When Children Guard the Nation, Mothers Guard Their Faith

When Lieutenant Sofiya Khan* told her mother, Tabassum Begum*, that she wanted to join the armed forces, it was a double whammy for her. First, she was a girl from a Muslim family where no woman had worked before. Second, her only daughter wanted to join the armed forces, where danger of death lurked all the time. "She has always been a fighter. She fought for her dreams and joined the Indian Navy. She was posted in peace, but then suddenly this happened at the border. When I called her two days back, she said, 'Everything is alright. Nothing to worry'. I know she said that so that I wouldn't be frightened, but I am her mother and I know where she is. I cry sometimes, alone, but when people ask me how I feel, I say,

'I feel pride because she is serving the country, and we will win.' She tells me that she feels calm whenever she is given a task, and this is her biggest task. She is too young but too strong. I know there's a lot of risk, but I know my daughter is brave and she is not alone. The entire country is with our soldiers, and as her mother, I pray for her," says Tabassum.

Subedar Naik, Arun Thapa*, who was on leave to be with his parents and family for 15 days, was called on duty just after six days. His father died during the Kargil war in 1999, but when Arun told his mother, Shyama Thapa*, that he wanted to march on his father's path, she didn't think once. "I felt proud of him. His first posting was at the border. If you ask me, I was scared, I was, but I was silent. I would wait for his phone call, and he would call me every day. He left for duty three days ago. The entire village came to send him off. They performed an aarti and prayed for his safety and victory. So I know he will be safe," says Shyama. She recalls that her son told her that Gorkhas never die with their backs to the enemy.' "His father used to say this, and he said the same thing when he left this time. I bravely said bye, holding my tears back. I cry, but I pray for his safety and everyone's safety who are saving our country," says Shyama.

Shubhpreet Kaur*, the mother of Flight Lieutenant Jasleen Kaur*, recalls that her daughter was born during the 1999 war, and she was born to fly. "She never saw anything out of her limits. When tension rose last month, she told me that she may have to go for some operations if India decides. And it did. Operation Sindoor happened, and she was called for emergency deployment. I kissed her forehead, and she said Pray for my son, not just for her. That's who she is."

"I feel fear every minute, but her words give me strength. I raised a woman who knows her duty and won't run away from it. I am proud she is a soldier, but even more because she is so passionate about serving the country with compassion. She has done many missions, and every mission she has undertaken, she has done that with utmost courage and responsibility, so I know we will win and I believe in her completely," says Shubhpreet.

Mothers Stand By Their Children Protecting Mother India

The ongoing India-Pakistan border escalation, which the Indian government now seems to have warned the other side of the country to stop before we wage a full-fledged war, is not just about military strategy. It is about the people who live through it – at the borders and back home – families, especially mothers.

When the news reports and government briefings suggest increased air attacks and intensified tension across key sectors along the Line of Control, the emotional toll on the Armed Forces personnel's families is ineffable. Each hour that goes by is a mix of anxiety and commitment. And yet, none of them regret. They show pride and sacrifice and speak of faith that India will prevail, not because of its Armed Forces but because their mothers are holding the fort at home.

Note: All the names have been changed to maintain the anonymity of our soldiers and their families. Our support stands with them.