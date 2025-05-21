Ashes of Indra Will Burn Bright: Why Motherjane’s Mumbai Show This June Is One for the Ages

It’s a bit of a miracle that a rock band from Kochi found itself etched into the granite walls of Indian independent music since the 2000s. But then again, Motherjane has always been more than just a band. They’ve been a rebellion wrapped in Carnatic scales and progressive time signatures. And now, after years away from the city that helped shape their legacy, Motherjane is returning to Mumbai this June.

The occasion is 'Ashes of Indra' on June 8 at antiSOCIAL. Sharing the bill with the death metal juggernaut Gutslit and genre-fluid Claver and the F Band, Motherjane stands tall as the elder statesmen of this chaotic, beautiful thing we call Indian rock. The band’s line-up today includes Baiju Dharmajan and Deepu Sasidharan on guitars, Alan Santosh on bass, and Alloy Francis on drums. Together, they’ve helped keep the Motherjane flame alive, even as the music ecosystem around them has mutated wildly.

The Return of the Masters

“We played I-Rock 15 years ago,” vocalist Suraj Mani recalls over the phone from his home in Kerala, with a mix of humility and fondness. “We played Mahindra Independence Rock again last year. Four thousand people came early just to see us. That energy... that Mumbai spirit, it’s hard to describe.”

He’s not exaggerating. In an era when most crowds show up only for the headliner, drawing thousands for a pre-sundown slot is a flex. “Mumbai is one of the cities that made us who we are,” he adds. “Many of our listeners here have become friends. Like family.”

Motherjane’s legacy isn’t built on hype. It’s built on presence. That unmistakable live experience, where sonic ferocity meets spiritual undertones has always been their calling card. You hear it all the time now, those fluttery Carnatic riffs slipping into guitar solos, a mridangam rhythm tucked behind a crunchy breakdown, and everyone calling it a fresh take. But the truth is, Motherjane were doing this long before anyone thought it was cool. Back when Indian rock was still trying to dress like Seattle and sound like somewhere else, they were fusing their roots into something that was local yet epic. It wasn’t a gimmick. It was just who they were: Kerala lads raised on temple chants and Zeppelin tapes, making music that sounded like their own version of the truth. And now, years later, you can hear their influence all over the scene, even if the bands don’t always know who to thank for it.

Vocalist and founding member Suraj Mani (Aakash Agarwal)

It’s hard not to get sentimental. That image of a sea of long-haired headbangers swaying to their hits Mindstreet or Fields of Sound feels mythic. And yet, Motherjane’s charm lies in the fact that they’ve never been frozen in time. Unlike many legacy acts, they’ve embraced evolution, often taking risks without ever losing the essence of who they are.

Their new album, tentatively titled Rewritten, is proof of that. Half of it is already recorded, and they’ve been playing the new material at live gigs across the country, most recently in Delhi. Mani describes it as “an interesting new sound” while affirming it’s still rooted in what made Motherjane unique in the first place: the spiritual fervour, the Carnatic undercurrent, and the progressive ethos.

Of Gods, Karma, and Rock

Talking to Suraj Mani is a bit like talking to a philosopher who’s found his guitar pick lodged in a Zen koan. His lyrics have always been more than just words set to music. They are meditations disguised as choruses.

Motherjane brought the house down at Hornbill Festival in Nagaland (Sabith Ali)

In the upcoming album, songs like Do Good, Don’t Be Nice wrestle with ethics and karma. “Being nice to someone who has done wrong… makes you complicit in their karma,” Mani explains. “It’s about doing good, not just being agreeable.” There’s another track called Paint, a self-reflective ode to what it means to be an artist today. And then there’s Mahabali, a Malayalam-English hybrid that reinterprets the Onam legend for modern ears.

Yes, these are heavy themes. But Motherjane has never been interested in breezy anthems for Friday nights. Their songs are designed to haunt your Tuesdays, echo through your quiet moments, and shake loose the unquestioned beliefs you carry in your back pocket.

Band Built on Vibes, Not Virality

As the band steps back into Mumbai’s spotlight, there’s a clear sense that they’ve sidestepped the attention economy entirely. “We’ve always made music that felt honest,” says Mani. “We’re not chasing trends or streaming numbers.”

Alan Santosh on Bass Guitar (Greylabs Media)

That’s not a dig. At a time when even indie artists are caught in the hamster wheel of Reel virality, Motherjane is the rare act that trusts the slow burn. Their catalogue (from Insane Biography to Maktub) has aged like well-brewed filter coffee. Still piping hot, still oddly comforting.

So what can fans expect at Salsa Fortynine & Temple of Rock Presents 'Ashes of Indra'? “A baptism by melody,” says Mani. “We like to think every venue we play becomes a field of sound.” In fact, the band could graffiti one line across the walls of every stage they play this year, it would be this: “This venue is officially a field of sound and is now baptized by melody.” That sentiment is, in essence, what makes Motherjane enduring. They’re cultivating spaces for thought, for catharsis, for transcendence.

So if you’re in Mumbai on June 8 and you’ve never seen a Motherjane gig before, do yourself a favour. Let the guitars scream like temple bells. Let the lyrics question your moral compass.