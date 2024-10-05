ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Smriti Mandana To Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Most Stylish Indian Women Cricketers Off The Field

With the ongoing ICC Women T20 World Cup, check out how these legendary female cricketers style off the field.

Published : 2 hours ago

From Left: Smriti Mandana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harleen Deol
From Left: Smriti Mandana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harleen Deol (Instagram)

Cricket is the favourite game in India and cricketers are nothing less than gods for their fans. While male cricketers have, over the years, earned their fan followings, our female players have made their mark too, both on and off the field. Though the male-dominated game still enjoys the limelight, women's cricket has seen momentum in the last few years – they couldn't be ignored anymore.

Beyond their game prowess on the pitch, these athletes have captivated their fans with their unique blend of stylish and comfortable fashion, making a statement, setting trends and inspiring fans.

So, here's the list of 5 Indian female cricketers who put their best foot forward when it comes to styling themselves off-duty.

Smriti Mandana

Smriti Mandana
Smriti Mandana (Instagram)

The Indian batter bowls over many effortlessly on the pitch, but off the pitch she makes daring style statements. She effortlessly navigates a diverse array of styles – from laid-back comfort tees to pantsuits and sophisticated denim.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues (Instagram)

One of the youngest female cricketers, Jemimah is often spotted in relaxed denim. Mostly, she accessorises her outfit with a Gucci belt and stylish footwear.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur (Instagram)

The millennial star cricketer has embraced everything with impressive versatility. From bucket hats leather jackets or cardigans to sunglasses, Haramanpreet ensures to add some edginess to her look whenever she steps out for an occasion away from cricket. Her looks not only reflect her dynamic personality but also showcase her taste and fashion-forward approach.

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol
Harleen Deol (Instagram)

This all-round cricketer seems to be in love with Louis Vuitton belt and Marc Jacobs handbags. Often spotted in Indo-western resort wear, waistcoats and solid-colored tees, Harleen wears it all and of course, accessorizes with the labels she loves.

Priya Punia

Priya Punia
Priya Punia (Instagram)

One of the best batters of the Indian women's cricket team, Priya's fashion choices are simple yet elegant. The 27-year-old opts for relaxed-fit pants paired with vibrant printed shirts. She endorses her unique charm through her fashion-forward choices.





