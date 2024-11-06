5 Haunted Places In Hyderabad That Will Give You Goosebumps

Hyderabad is a city of Nizams boasting rich history, exquisite architecture, and vibrant culture. But beneath the hustle and beauty, there are tales of the supernatural and sites that locals say are filled with eerie energies. From eerie figures on lonely roads to mysterious sounds in historical monuments, Hyderabad’s haunted spots are filled with intrigue and fear. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, these stories add a layer of mystery to the city’s rich history. Visiting these places during the day might seem harmless, but when night falls, the atmosphere shifts, leaving only the bravest souls to venture near. Here’s a look at five haunted places in Hyderabad that might send shivers down your spine.

The road to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is said to be haunted by a woman in a white saree who appears late at night. Numerous drivers have claimed to see a ghostly figure on the road, especially near the airport area, who vanishes into thin air upon approach. Some people believe she may be the spirit of someone who met an untimely death in the area, while others suggest she’s a figment of collective fear. Either way, the legend has made late-night drives on this road quite unsettling for locals.

Khairatabad Science College, which has now been abandoned, was once a bustling academic institution. Over the years, it has become one of the city’s most infamous haunted spots. Locals report hearing eerie sounds, footsteps echoing through empty halls, and sudden temperature drops. Rumor has it that spirits of former students and faculty who passed away in accidents or due to illness roam the grounds. Its crumbling infrastructure and overgrown vegetation only add to its ghostly atmosphere. It is also a favorite site for paranormal explorers.

Golkonda Fort is a historical marvel, but it is also home to ghost stories that have persisted for generations. It’s said that the spirit of Taramati, a legendary courtesan, still haunts the fort’s ancient walls. Locals and tourists report hearing her singing and dancing sounds, especially in the Taramati Mahal. Some even say they’ve seen a woman draped in royal attire gliding through the corridors at night. The fort's haunting tales and dimly lit corridors make it a scary experience for anyone who visits after dark.

Perhaps one of Hyderabad’s creepiest urban legends, the Kundanbagh Witches' House is infamous for the unsettling mystery of its former residents. According to local tale, a mother and her two daughters lived here in isolation. They would display strange behaviors and rituals that led neighbors to believe they practiced witchcraft. In 2002, authorities found the bodies of the three women, who had allegedly passed away months earlier. Since then, the abandoned house has been considered haunted. Neighbors claim to hear strange noises, see lights flicker at night, and sometimes spot shadowy figures in the windows.

In 2012, several people committed suicide which put the area in the list of haunted places in Hyderabad. Residents attributed the suicides to the presence of a ghost. The tale goes that the ghosts were keeping vigils to protect their houses. More than half a dozen families abandoned their houses out of fear. They all left their houses in a hurry. This story with "ghosts residing in the area" also made headlines in many leading newspapers. A lot of religious symbols are still painted on the houses, which lure many people interested in ghost stories.