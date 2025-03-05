International Women's Day | What Women Want: Flowers Won't Fix Inequality But Real Change Could

It's that time of the year again when everywhere you look, you find cheesy inspirational messages, discounted makeup products, cliché women-centric celebrations at workplaces, and celebrity posts endorsing self-care because it's almost March 8—International Women's Day. That's when the world wakes up and celebrates women for a day.

Undeniably, there's progress—women are better educated, they make up a bigger chunk of the workforce, they are present in every parliament, and they are achieving milestones on Earth as well as out in space. So we celebrate them with several slogan-centric programmes, and hold panel discussions with women achievers but they are constrained mostly within fancy conference halls.

Stop the Slogans, Start the Change

If people were serious about this day, and if governments were serious about bringing real change, they would take a good, hard look at the real world. Women's Day is not only about celebration; it is also about shame and guilt. The day highlights the corrosion of women's rights and the forgotten promises. Almost every country has announced and agreed to achieve gender equality in their widespread agendas. However, so far, not a single one has met the promises.

Actress Mita Vashisht says, "Women have to be recognised for who they are and the discourse on how we talk about women should change. "We need to start saying that men need to be equal to men instead of forcing women to be like men. Stop talking about how women are needy and weak, and give more power to them. We need to focus on how neglected they are and how they can be empowered. We need to acknowledge how phenomenally powerful they are and give them credit when they achieve something," says the Dil Se... actress.

Flowers Won't Fix Inequality

This year, ahead of Women's Day, we need to look hard at what women really want. At the very least, if the governments can't manage to fuel progress, they shouldn't regress. For instance, in America, the rollback of deeply problematic abortion rights. In Afghanistan, women cannot work, girls cannot attend school, or even be heard speaking in public. As actress Maryl Streep said at the United Nations, "A female cat has more freedom than a woman."

That's the first thing that women don't want–putting them in a cage and not allowing them to make their own decisions. In Iran, women are fighting to wear what they want and marry who they choose to. That's second on the prescription list of what women don't want: to not have a choice. In Egypt, female genital mutilation is banned, yet the country still has the highest rates when it comes to girls being circumcised.

If your country is not as bad, then don't just stop at giving women flowers and beauty products; give them safety on the streets, at the workplace, and at home. That's what women want, their safety because every woman faces physical or sexual violence at least once in her lifetime: one in three women worldwide.

Lip Service vs. Action

There are enough debates on menstrual leave but what women need is the policymakers to fight period poverty, reform gender-blind policies and address the so-called pink tax (the practice of charging women more for products and services than men for similar items branded with pink colour). This is a form of gender-based price discrimination that affects women's purchasing power. This is how women still lack access to menstrual products. From overpriced razors to taxed sanitary pads, women in India pay more for basic things while earning less than men.

Need to reform gender-blind policies and address the pink tax (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

"It's systematic inequality. Thousands of women still don't have access to menstrual products, not because they don't need them but because they can't afford them and in small villages, they are not accessible. Either they are receiving sanitary pads from Anganwadi representatives or NGOs are running pillar to post to create awareness. Essential hygiene is a privilege rather than a right. This is how the system is failing women," says Deane de Menezes, the founder of Red is the New Green organisation, which works toward increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene in India.

It is cute to see discounts on women's make-up products and accessories and on dolls for young girls, however, how about fighting child marriage? In India, one in five girls is married before the age of 18. In 2024, the government launched an ambitious campaign, Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (Child Marriage Free India) but the numbers stay the same, or worse, go upward.

Women Need Real Power

Research suggests that women live longer than men, and many studies also note that they spend more of their lives in poor health. This health gap equated to many years of life lost worldwide. Here's what women want: sustainable wellness campaigns and better health facilities.

Women live longer but most live with poor health in India (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Lastly, what women need is to eradicate the gender gap at the workforce. The gender pay gap stands at 20%, which means that the world over, women are paid less than men. For instance, for every $10 a man makes, a woman is paid $8 for the very same work. There may be data that shows more women are climbing high but they still own less than a fifth of businesses. They hold less than a third of senior corporate roles. In the U.S. only 10% of the top 500 companies have women CEOs and in India, it is only 5%. If this is shocking, there are countries where there are zero female CEOs in top companies (we are not talking about Iran and Afghanistan among other countries where women are commodities).

Mita also agrees that equal pay should become mandatory. "There's a great patriarchy in every field, at least in the field I work. Women themselves are now allowed to be acknowledged enough and that's where we have to start. We need to focus on women's strengths and contributions," she says.

The Silent Sabotage

It is tough to absorb this morbid information overload, but the change and accelerating progress on women's rights require more women in positions of power. There needs to be more women in policymaking. Interestingly, only 1/7th of the world's countries have women leaders, not to mention, women just got a seat in parliament, two years ago. Moreover, a recent study highlights that around 76% of high-performing women receive negative feedback from their managers compared to just 2% of high-performing men.

Around 76% of high-performing women receive negative feedback from their managers (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The unconscious bias leads managers, male and female, to typically evaluate women during performance reviews on their personality, rather than the work they contribute. "You are aggressive", "You are doing too much" "This isn't college campus", "Don't be emotional, it's work", "Why do you need so much space?", "she is tough to work with", "Why do you hustle so much", "You are passive-aggressive", "Why can't you get along with everyone?" most working women have heard these comments, which are personal attacks disguised as assessment. These don't necessarily touch on a woman's performance. It is not just a workplace trend, it's systematic demotivation.

"My mother was told by an HR guy that her 15-year-old daughter (my sister) would feel neglected if she continued to study. How do men have the audacity to say this? I mean, the teenage girl doesn't need to be fed by the mother, she can take care of herself. And why is that only my mother's responsibility and not my father's," shares Priyanka Kaushal, a professor at a university in Mumbai.

This pattern isn't just frustrating–it's damaging. These passing remarks discourage women from aiming higher, negotiating promotions, or taking leadership roles. This is not constructive criticism but disguised feedback.

A Seat at the Table Isn't Enough

So, what do women want instead? Fair evaluations and feedback that are based on performance and not personality. A culture where leadership traits are valued equally to men. "Companies should invest in training, promote data-driven performance reviews, and give women mentorship and recognition," says Anuradha Prasad, Vice President at a corporate firm in Pune.

While policymakers can talk about progress, and higher authorities at the workplace can organise women-centric events, undeniably, their sentiments of gender equality only come alive on March 8. However, the data show they are mostly doing lip service. These single-day handouts and events only dumb down this day's importance.

Rather, what women want is policymakers to back calls for action, and people to demand better leaders. Political and economic equality for women and not flowers or feminist slogans, or discounted kitchen gadgets... women want to stop being treated like second-class citizens.