ETV Bharat / lifestyle

More Indian Students Aspire to Be Entrepreneurs Than Ever, Finds Pan-India Survey

What sets Indian students apart is the sharp increase in entrepreneurial ambition over time ( Image courtesy - ETV Bharat )

By five years after graduation, 31.4% of students aim to become entrepreneurs, significantly higher than the global average of 30%. This is one of the findings from the newly published GUESSS India 2023 survey.

Conducted across 31 states and Union Territories, the Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey reveals a strong inclination toward startups, with 31% of students expressing an intention to launch their own ventures within five years of graduation. The survey gathered responses from nearly 14,000 students, offering a unique perspective on the changing career aspirations of India’s youth.

A Growing Shift Toward Entrepreneurship

According to the report, 14% of Indian students plan to start their entrepreneurial journey immediately after graduating, a figure that aligns closely with the global average of 15.7%. However, what sets Indian students apart is the sharp increase in entrepreneurial ambition over time. This data points to a noticeable shift from traditional career paths.

The trend also reflects a desire to gain industry experience before venturing into business. The survey shows that while 70% of students intend to seek employment immediately after graduation, this figure drops to 52% over five years, indicating that many plan to work before launching their ventures.

University Support Fuels Startup Ambitions

The survey highlights the crucial role that universities are playing in fostering the entrepreneurial spirit among students. Around 49% of the respondents have completed a course on entrepreneurship, with many institutions now offering structured programmes to support student ventures. Additionally, 63% of student-led startups have received support from their universities, a promising indicator of the growing ecosystem of academic incubators and entrepreneurial initiatives.

In fact, 26% of student ventures are currently incubated at university-affiliated business incubators, reflecting the increasing availability of resources such as mentorship, funding, and infrastructure.

The university climate for entrepreneurship is also highly rated, with Indian students scoring their institutions at 4.7 on a 7-point scale, the highest rating among global peers.

Nascent Ventures on the Rise

A notable finding from the GUESSS India report is the high percentage of nascent entrepreneurs in the student population. Approximately 33% of students are in the process of setting up their own ventures—significantly higher than the global average of 25.7%. This highlights the strong pipeline of future entrepreneurs emerging from Indian universities.