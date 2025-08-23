Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Try These Irresistible Modak Recipes To Make Your Celebrations Extra Special

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, no offering is more special than the beloved modak, which is bappa's favourite sweet. Soft, delicate, and filled with rich flavours, modaks are prepared in home across India, especially in Maharashtra. From the classic steamed ukadiche modak to chocolate and other with a modern twists, each variety carries the same essence of love and tradition. Here's are six modak recipes by Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani that you can try this Ganesh Chaturthi to add sweetness and blessings to your celebrations.

Ukdiche Modak Recipe

Ingredients:

Rice flour 1 1/2 cups, Salt a pinch, Ghee 2 teaspoon for greasing

For stuffing:

Fresh coconut grated 1 1/2 cups, Jaggery (gur) grated 1 cup, Poppy seeds (khuskhus/posto) roasted 1 tablespoon, Green cardamom powder a pinch, Nutmeg powder a pinch

Ukdiche modak (ETV Bharat)

Method:

Heat one and one-fourth cups of water with salt and one teaspoon Ghee in a deep non-stick pan.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and add the rice flour in a steady flow, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cover the pan with a deep lid and pour some water into the lid.

Remove the lid, sprinkle some cold water on the rice flour and cover again with the lid, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and add the rice flour in a steady flow, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming water in it; cook for another three minutes. Repeat this process twice more. Take the pan off the heat and keep it covered for two minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large plate (parat), grease the palms of your hands with ghee and knead the dough till completely smooth and pliable. The dough should not stick to your palms. Rest the dough covered with a damp cloth.

For the stuffing, combine the coconut and jaggery in a non-stick pan and cook on medium heat for one or two minutes till light golden brown. Make sure that you do not overcook the mixture. Add the roasted poppy seeds, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder, an

Divide the dough into twelve equal portions and shape them into balls. Grease the palms of your hands and spread each ball to form a three-inch bowl. Press the edges of the bowls to reduce the thickness.

Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre; pleat the edges of the dough and gather them together to form a bundle. Pinch to seal the edges at the top.

Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the Modak on a perforated plate in the steamer and steam for ten to twelve minutes.

on a perforated plate in the steamer and steam for ten to twelve minutes. Serve hot Modak with pure ghee.

Chocolate Modak

Ingredients:

Ricotta Cheese (Mava ) 2 cups, Sweetened Condensed Milk 1 cup, Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips 1/2 cup, Unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tbsp

Chocolate Modak (ETV Bharat)

Method:

Heat heavy bottom pan on a medium heat.

To that add ricotta cheese

Mix and cook for 5 to 8 mts.

Once the (Mava) ricotta cheese starts to thicken up, add condensed milk in that.

Mix and cook for 4 to 5 mts more.

Turn the heat off.

Add cocoa powder, chocolate chips, mix well.

Wait until mixture cools down completely.

Once the chocolate mixture is cool to touch.

Take the modal mould and stuff with chocolate mixture to give that a modak shape.

Chocolate Modak is already!

Kesar Mawa Modak

Ingredients:

Mawa 1 cup, Sugar 1/2 cup, Green Cardamom 2 tea spoon (powdered), Kesar/saffron few strands, Milk 2 tbsp

Kesar Mawa Modak (ETV Bharat)

Method:

Mash mawa and keep it ready. Remove seeds from the cardamom pods and crush it nicely. Grease a square plate with some ghee and keep it ready.

and keep it ready. Remove seeds from the cardamom pods and crush it nicely. Grease a square plate with some ghee and keep it ready. Add few saffron strands in warm milk and keep it aside for 20 minutes.

Add mawa, sugar, saffron milk in a non-stick pan and mix it well.

Heat the pan and cook on medium heat. Keep stirring till the mixture becomes thick. Do not wait to completely dry the mix or it will harden.

Remove from the stove, add cardamom powder and mix it well. Spread the mixture on the greased plate.

When it cools down, taken a portion in your hand and give it a modak shape using mould. You can also simply cut it into equal squares if you do not have modak mould available.

Quick Method to make khoya/Mawa at home:

Take a pan and add 1 litre whole milk and bring it to boiling point. Lower the flame and continue to boil. Keep stirring so that it does not stick to the pan. Stir vigorously when milk starts to thicken. Khoya is ready when the milk stops simmering and its completely dry. Transfer it into a bowl and keep it aside to cool.

Kaju Modak

Ingredients:

Mava 2 Cups, Cashew nut powder 1 Cup, Powdered Sugar 1/2 cup, Cardamom Powder, Kesar Syrup

Method:

Take mava , sugar and cashew nut powder in heavy bottom pan.

Turn the heat on medium heat.

Stir it and mix well.

Add Kesar syrup.

As it gets heat up, it will starts to melt add cardamom powder.

Now roast it well till all the moisture evaporated.

It takes 5- 6 minutes.

Remove it to the plate and let it cool to handle it.

Check mawa and make sure there are no lumps.

Take small ball of mawa and put into the mould.

By using your finger pack it.

Press it and open the mould carefully and remove it.

Modaks are ready to serve.

Coconut Modak

Ingredients:

Fresh Grated Coconut 1 Cup, Mawa or Milk powder 200 Grams, Sugar 1 Cup, Cardamom 4 Pods, Ghee 2 Tbsp

Method:

In a mixer jar add cardamom and sugar grind to form powdered sugar.

Heat a wok on medium flame add ghee once the ghee melts and the wok starts to smoke place on low flame add grated coconut.

Once the coconut is added keep stirring until there is no moisture in the coconut.

The coconut should not have any moisture at that point crumble and add khova and powdered sugar keep stirring until the khova and sugar has thoroughly combined with the coconut.

Do not add any water or milk to melt the sugar or khova the consistency of peda with get watery.

the consistency of with get watery. On low flame keep stirring all the ingredients until the peda mixture starts to form a ball consistency and ghee starts to separate. Remove from heat transfer to a bowl and allow to cool a bit.

Make sure the mixture does not cool completely we cannot form modak shapes.

shapes. Once the peda mixture cools a bit and we can handle the warm mixture take portion of peda mixture fill in modak mould and form equal modaks .

If you do not have a modak mould spread the mixture on a plate and cut the peda using cookie cutter. Serve right away.

Dry Fruit Modak

Ingredients:

Dates 15 (seeds removed), Dried Figs 10, Raisins ¼ cup, cup Almonds ¼ cup, Pistachios ¼ cup, Shelled Walnuts ¼ cup, Desiccated Coconut ¼ cup, Cardamom pods 4 (seeds crushed into powder, Ghee 1 teaspoon

Modak recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi to try at home (ETV Bharat)

Method: