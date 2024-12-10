ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Wear 2025’s Chicest Colour Mocha Mousse To Office, At Parties And Desi Festivals

Global colour forecasters have deemed Mocha Mousse as the top shade of 2025. It's a rich, warm shade of brown that’s basically the love child of your morning coffee and a decadent chocolate dessert. It’s sophisticated and goes with pretty much everything in your closet.

Let’s break down how you can work this fab colour into your wardrobe in the most stylish ways possible.

Boss Babe Vibes

First things first—Mocha Mousse screams “I mean business” but with a side of “I’m approachable.” Here’s how to pull it off:

Power Suit: Invest in a Mocha Mousse blazer and matching trousers. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and nude pumps.

Layered Neutrals: A Mocha Mousse pencil skirt with a cream blouse or a camel turtleneck is a winning combo. Add a tan belt to cinch the waist and gold accessories to elevate the look.

Accessories: Not ready to dive into head-to-toe brown? Start small with a Mocha Mousse tote bag or leather pumps. It’s a chic way to test the waters without committing to the whole trend.

Party Wear

Mocha Mousse might be a neutral, but don’t let that fool you. It can be glammed up for any party.