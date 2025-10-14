ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Turns Showstopper At Bharat Designer Show In Delhi

The second edition of Bharat Designer Show features 21 designers from across the country, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and Indian fashion. Organised by Dreamz Production House & Dubai Beauty School, the two-day fashion spectacle beautifully blended tradition with contemporary artistry in a stunning all-white theme, symbolising purity, elegance, and creativity.

The event witnessed collections by young designers, including Nitin Singh, Pankaj Soni, Ashfaque Ahmad, Divyansh Arora and Garvit Arora, Neharika Sharma, Gunjan Malik, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Mukesh Dubey, Shahzada, Alok Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Bushra Jamal, Mohd Danish, Aarohi Dhole, and Shahid Afridi, among others. The grand finale was dedicated to designers Nitin Singh and Pankaj Soni, where Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, and actor Rajneesh Duggal of 1920 fame, turned the showstoppers.