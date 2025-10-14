ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Turns Showstopper At Bharat Designer Show In Delhi

The two-day fashion spectacle beautifully blended tradition with contemporary artistry in a stunning all-white theme.

Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Turns Showstopper
Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Turns Showstopper (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The second edition of Bharat Designer Show features 21 designers from across the country, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and Indian fashion. Organised by Dreamz Production House & Dubai Beauty School, the two-day fashion spectacle beautifully blended tradition with contemporary artistry in a stunning all-white theme, symbolising purity, elegance, and creativity.

The event witnessed collections by young designers, including Nitin Singh, Pankaj Soni, Ashfaque Ahmad, Divyansh Arora and Garvit Arora, Neharika Sharma, Gunjan Malik, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Mukesh Dubey, Shahzada, Alok Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Bushra Jamal, Mohd Danish, Aarohi Dhole, and Shahid Afridi, among others. The grand finale was dedicated to designers Nitin Singh and Pankaj Soni, where Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, and actor Rajneesh Duggal of 1920 fame, turned the showstoppers.

Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma
Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma (ETV Bharat)
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi (ETV Bharat)
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi (ETV Bharat)
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi (ETV Bhara)
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi
Still from the Bharat Designer Show In Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The event featured a pre-bidding process, where participating designers chose their own set of models through a bidding process. The concept was to empower designers to create more personalised and impactful runway presentations. “Our vision was to create a show that reflects beauty, unity, and artistic freedom. The all-white theme was designed to let creativity shine in its purest form, and I am proud of how beautifully every designer brought that vision to life," said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Bharat Designer Show & Dreamz Production House.

Read More:

  1. Sequins And Sustainability, Lakmé Fashion Week’s October Edition Had Both In Full Measure
  2. Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 Days 1 & 2 Were About Flourishes And Fabulous Facepalms
  3. Beyond Gold, The Alternative Metals And Stones Making Waves In High Fashion Jewellery

TAGGED:

MISS UNIVERSE 2025
BHARAT DESIGNER SHOW I
FASHION SHOW
INDIA COUTURE WEEK
MANIKA VISHWAKARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.