Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma Turns Showstopper At Bharat Designer Show In Delhi
The two-day fashion spectacle beautifully blended tradition with contemporary artistry in a stunning all-white theme.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST
The second edition of Bharat Designer Show features 21 designers from across the country, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and Indian fashion. Organised by Dreamz Production House & Dubai Beauty School, the two-day fashion spectacle beautifully blended tradition with contemporary artistry in a stunning all-white theme, symbolising purity, elegance, and creativity.
The event witnessed collections by young designers, including Nitin Singh, Pankaj Soni, Ashfaque Ahmad, Divyansh Arora and Garvit Arora, Neharika Sharma, Gunjan Malik, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Mukesh Dubey, Shahzada, Alok Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Bushra Jamal, Mohd Danish, Aarohi Dhole, and Shahid Afridi, among others. The grand finale was dedicated to designers Nitin Singh and Pankaj Soni, where Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, and actor Rajneesh Duggal of 1920 fame, turned the showstoppers.
The event featured a pre-bidding process, where participating designers chose their own set of models through a bidding process. The concept was to empower designers to create more personalised and impactful runway presentations. “Our vision was to create a show that reflects beauty, unity, and artistic freedom. The all-white theme was designed to let creativity shine in its purest form, and I am proud of how beautifully every designer brought that vision to life," said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Bharat Designer Show & Dreamz Production House.
