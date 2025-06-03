Mira Rajput Kapoor's 5-Step Natural Facial Massage Is What You Need For A Glowing Skin

Boollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput has developed a strong online fan base with her natural beauty treatments. She often shares home remedies that have been passed down to her from her mother, which have become quite popular among her online followers. While she keeps her skincare routine simple and more focused on natural ingredients, she often speaks about face massag. On her YouTube channels, she shared a step-by-step guide for easy facial massage. It's simple and even you can do it at your home without having to look for any fancy ingredients. This massage will lift and brighten your face. Here's the step-by-step guide to achieve celebrity like glow in naturally in few minutes.

Step 1: Warm-Up Massage

To start with, apply you go-to facial oil or serum. Rub it between your palms to activate its ingredients through warmth. Use your knuckles, gently press into your neck and glide upwards toward you face. Do the same on your cheeks in a circular motion. Mira explains in the video that this initial step prepares your skin for deeper massage and enhances product absorption on the skin.

Step 2: Focus on Jawline

Use your index finger and perform gentle, backward strokes along the jawline. Begin at the chin and move it outward. Hold your chin and massage around the mouth. This technique helps define the jaw and strengthens the surrounding facial muscles.

Step 3: Work on Cheeks

Rest your fingers on your forehead. Use your thumbs to massage your cheeks then switch to your knuckles and apply gentle pressure from the center of your face outward. Mira says in the video that this step boosts blood circulation, reduces puffiness, and improves skin elasticity.

Step 4: Give Attention to Under-Eye

Screen time and daily stress can leave your under-eye area looking dull and swollen. Refresh it by placing your thumb on your upper cheek and use your knucles to lightly roll under the eyes. Mira says that this movement helps minimise dark circles and puffiness. This also makes your eyes look brighter.

Step 5: Neck and Shoulder Release

When it comes to face massage, neck and shoulders are often overlooked, which carry a lot of build-up tension. In the video Mira is seen demonstrating how to release tenstion from your shoulders. She uses both hands to massage the neck with upward strokes. This releases stress and promotes better circulation.

In the video she says that facial massages are game changer for skin health. It boosts blood flow, supports detoxification, and delivers a natural lift to the skin.