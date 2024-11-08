ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Inside Mira Rajput Kapoor's Statement Jewellery Collection

Her collection boasts pieces that suit both everyday wear and glamorous red-carpet events, showing her knack for blending traditional heritage with a modern twist.

Mira Rajput, known for her poised elegance and fresh fashion sense, has captured attention not just as Shahid Kapoor's wife but as a style icon in her own right. With her jewelry collection, Mira exudes a refined aesthetic that balances classic charm with contemporary flair.

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

The tastemaker, though drawn to modern diamond designs, has an equal appreciation for traditional polki jewelry. She frequently chooses pieces from Anita Dongre Pink City, such as a single-line polki necklace paired with a yellow printed sari by the designer.

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

She’s also a fan of Dongre's chaandbali-style earrings, which are embellished with uncut diamonds, green enamel, Russian emeralds, and South Sea pearls—perfectly matched with a rich marsala velvet lehenga.

For Akash and Shloka Ambani's wedding, she opted for a meenakari choker and kada by Sunita Shekhawat, which beautifully complemented her Anuj Modi lehenga. She also chose a floral polki choker by Shekhawat, worn with a delicate dusty pink lehenga—a stunning choice for a friend's wedding.

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Whether it's sleek diamond ear cuffs or minimalist gold chains, Mira ensures her jewelry stays current without overshadowing her timeless appeal. She often pairs bold designs, like stackable rings or sculptural earrings, with simpler outfits, allowing her jewelry to make a subtle yet powerful statement.

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kpaoor (Instagram)

She often wears bold, colorful gemstones to add vibrancy to her looks, whether it’s a sparkling sapphire necklace or a pair of emerald drop earrings.