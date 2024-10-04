Milind Soman To Lead The 9th Edition Of JBG Kolkata

The heartthrob of India and a fitness icon, Milind Soman has been named as the brand ambassador for the 9th edition of JBG Kolkata World 10K. The actor has been roped in for the world race for the second year in a row.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 24, JBG Kolkata World 10K is a 10-kilometer running event that takes place annually in the city of joy. The event is a celebration of fitness, community and the city’s vibrant culture. The event attracts runners of all levels from across the country in various categories.

The Iron Man of India, Soman is an ardent advocate of fitness and healthy living. There is no doubt that his lifestyle and passion for running and fitness resonate with the JBG Kolkata World 10K. Over the years, Soman has completed the Ironman Triathlon (3.8 km swim, 180.2 km runs, 42.2. km cycle ride) in Zurich at the age of 49.

“Last year’s JBG Kolkata World 10k run was an unforgettable experience — the energy, the camaraderie, and the sheer passion for fitness made it truly special. I'm thrilled to be a part of it the second time,” says the Shadow actor. “Running has been a transformative journey for me, and I'm eager to share this passion with the vibrant city of Kolkata. Looking forward to being part of this energetic and healthy celebration in Kolkata,” he added.

Organized by Sportiz, the event will feature participants from across the country.