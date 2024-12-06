ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Microwave Oven Day: Fast, Fun and Fabulous Recipes To Try

But wait, the microwave isn’t just for reheating last night’s pizza anymore. It’s having a moment. A glow-up, if you will. Cooks and chefs are discovering its potential to do more than defrost chicken. Gourmet recipes, healthy steaming, one-bowl wonders... turns out, the microwave is the prodigy of the kitchen. Chef Konnark Sharmaa from Neighbors restaurant in Goa shares microwave recipes that are ready within minutes. The beauty of microwave cooking is that it cuts the preparation time in half, says the chef.

Today we celebrate the unsung hero of modern life: the microwave oven. Sure, it doesn’t have the hipster appeal of an air fryer, but this little box has been reheating our leftovers and saving us from hangry meltdowns since the 1940s.

Fresh herbs like parsley or chives

Lemon zest

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200°C. In one bowl, mix chopped cashews, breadcrumbs, smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. In another bowl, whisk flour and milk to create a thick batter.

Dip each cauliflower steak into the batter, ensuring an even coating. Press into the cashew mixture to coat completely. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 8 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy.

To make the cashew cream sauce, blend soaked cashews, vegetable broth, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and olive oil until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency with more broth if needed.

Place the cauliflower steak on a plate, drizzle generously with cashew cream sauce, and garnish with herbs and lemon zest. Enjoy this rich and nutty dish as a main course, paired with a side of roasted vegetables or a fresh salad.

2. Microwave Cashew Fudge

Cashew Fudge (Freepik)

Ingredients:

1 cup cashews (raw and unsalted)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2-3 tbsp milk (or water)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder (optional)

A few drops of rose water or vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions:

Blend the cashews into a fine powder using a blender or food processor. Be careful not to overblend, or it will turn into cashew butter.

In a microwave-safe bowl, mix the cashew powder and powdered sugar. Add milk gradually, stirring until it forms a thick paste.

Heat the mixture in the microwave for 1 minute on high power. Stir well. Repeat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the mixture thickens and forms a dough-like consistency (usually 2-3 intervals).

Add cardamom powder and rose water (if using) and mix thoroughly. Transfer the dough onto parchment paper, roll it out to your desired thickness, and cut it into the geometric shape you prefer.

Let the fudge cool for 15-20 minutes, then serve or store it in an airtight container.