Met Gala 2025: Daring Hairstyles That Stole The Show At The Red Carpet

On May 5, The Met Gala 2025 lit up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with dazzling walks of stars from around the globe. Fashion's biggest night once agin was high on spectacle, style, and unique storytelling. From India Kiara Advani stunned in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown, her sleek, high-gloss gown turned heads with its architectural precision. Shah Rukh Khan became the first male actor to make debut in style at the Met Gala this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her fifth visit dressed in striking polka dot ensemble by Balmain. She exuded old-money glam with a retro mob-wife twist. She stole the show with their vintage styling.
Representing the global glitterati were Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Jazmine Sullivan, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, Halle Berry, and Tyla among many others. While they really turned the heads with their choice of ensemble, Angela Basset, Nicole Scherzinger, Quinta Brunson, Laura Harrier, Tems, and Precisous Lee stood out for their unique hairstyles. Each of these style icons used hair as more than an accessory as it became the centerpiece of their fashion statement, making Met Gala 2025 not just a celebration of couture, but of artistic expresion from head to toe. Here are a few popular hairstyles that you can surely try at home with some easy hacks as the stylist themselves give away the secrets.
Angela Bassett
Hairstylisr Randt Stodghill brought Angela Basset's regal curls to life with structured volume and amplified shine.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Applied curl cream and mousse to damp hair, distributing with a wide-tooth comb to enhance natural curls.
- Dried using the hair dryer with diffuser on medium heat.
- Added a curl serum to seal ends and boost shine.
- Lightly teased curls from root to tip to create full-bodied texture.
- Added dimension with the airwrap curling.
- Locked in the style using the diffuser attachment once more for all-night hold.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole turned heads in an ethereal updo by Gonn Kinoshita, blending sleekness with goddess-like grace.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Prepped hair with pre-style cream, preferably Dyson Chitosan, brushed through for full coverage, and treated ends with Post-style serum.
- Dried with the curly+coily attachment of the dryer, then blow-dried smooth and brush.
- Smoothed flyaways with straightener.
- Used post-style serum again before brushing into a refined updo.
- Locked it in with spray and a final blast of low heat.
Quinta Brunson
Karen Miller delivered a sculpted, face-framing curl moment that was both soft and powerful.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Washed and conditioned with tgin’s Rose Water line.
- Moulded with tgin’s Miracle Styling Foam and Heat Protectant Spray.
- Diffused using the dryer starting on high, tapering to medium heat.
- Defined curls and surface.
- Set with diffuser at lowest heat/airflow.
- Finished with tgin’s Smooth & Sleek Wax Stick and Edge Brush for polished baby hairs.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier’s soft, textured half-up style by Irinel De Leon balanced structure and sensuality.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Prepped damp hair with a pre-style cream.
- Diffused using the dryer on medium airflow/heat.
- Applied Balmain Session Strong Hairspray on dry hair.
- Used the straightner to add soft bends.
- Created a middle part and secured half-up with Frenchie’s Velcro hair pins.
- Finished with Post-style serum, scrunched for hold and shine.
Tems
Ashanti Lation gave Tems a high-shine, ultra-smooth blowout that radiated confidence and control.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Cleansed and conditioned with SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Shampoo + Conditioner + Masque.
- Applied Bonding Oil as heat protectant.
- Blow-dried in sections with a wide-tooth comb attachment.
- Used cool shot to seal cuticle.
- Straightened with straightner for a glossy finish.
- Smoothed edges with SheaMoisture Edge Control.
Precious Lee
Davontae Washington gave Precious Lee volume and movement that echoed vintage Hollywood with a modern twist.
Step-by-Step Breakdown:
- Primed damp hair with a pre-style cream.
- Blow-dried using a hair dryer with wide-tooth comb on medium heat.
- Smoothed hair with hair straightner. The stylist used Dyson Corrale at 410°F.
- Curled 1" sections and let cool before brushing out.
- Finished with Post-style serum for glossy, touchable hold.
