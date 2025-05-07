FOMO For Followers And Hunger For Likes, Social Media's Double Bind On The Mental Health Of The Young

On Wednesday last week, 24-year-old digital content creator and influencer, Misha Agrawal, committed suicide over "Decline in Instagram Followers" just before two days of her 25th birthday. The growing creator Misha, who had a sizable following on her Instagram account, was known for her comedy skits, relatable humour, weekly laughs and witty sarcasm. She was also the founder of the comic show, The Misha Agarwal Show. Her family members confirmed the news by posting on Misha's Instagram handle. Her family mentioned that she had a single goal of reaching one million followers. Her phone's screen lock even displayed this target. It was when her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been depressed, often crying to her sister over the concern of decreasing followers and losing her career.

The family members urged her to let go of her anxiety and depression and focus on her studies. But it was too overwhelming for her, and she took her own life, leaving the family devastated.

Here's a bigger question: "Why does social media validation matter for teenagers?". Teenage mental health is in crisis – and no one seems to be truly listening. The teenage years are already the identity-building years with hormonal changes, peer pressure, and academic stress. Adding to that, the digital microscope of Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, the burden becomes almost unbearable. Depression in teenagers is increasing and it's a disturbing trend seen over the last decade. No doubt, social media can be a catalyst in some cases, but to blame it completely on influencer culture would not be right," says Consultant Psychiatrist, De-addiction Specialist, and the founder of The Freemind Initiative, Dr Alpes Panchal.

The Validation Vortex

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-19 year-olds globally. In India, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data show that nearly 12,000 students died by suicide in 2022. Reasons? Failure in examination, love affairs, and family problems. But what remains grossly underreported is the role of virtual validation. In the last five years, social media has turned into a digital battleground where likes and followers determine self-worth and comments offer confidence. For teenagers still figuring out who they are, the constant comparison, criticism, and pressure to remain 'relevant' are proving fatal for society at large.

While the staggering numbers could be shocking, it needs to be remembered that approximately double the number of cases do not get reported, as in most cases. For today's teens, the number of likes, shares, and followers often equates to self-esteem. "The dopamine rush from digital approval is addictive, and when they don't get it, its absence can feel like rejection," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

Social media has turned into a digital battleground where likes and followers determine self-worth and comments offer confidence (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

A researcher of adolescent psychology at Mumbai University, Professor Aparna Shah, notes that children are comparing social media validation with self-worth. If a post doesn't perform well on their social media account, it is a cause of concern for them. That one thing will ruin their day or even week," says Professor Shah. For many teenagers, social media is more than just a way to connect with friends. They craft their identities, share experiences, and seek validation from their peers on social media. "For many teenagers, social media is their primary mode of communication. They prefer going live and connecting with their online friends rather than speaking to their parents and family members," says Neerali Bhatia, a Cyber Psychologist, who works with adolescents. "Online platforms make them feel seen and validated. They feel they won with a few views and comments."

The Burden of Being Young in a Digital World

This is a temporary sense of self-worth, but when these numbers dwindle, teens can experience intense feelings of rejection, loneliness, and anxiety. Jaipur-based Simran Haswani had more than 2000 followers on social media. She wanted to increase her presence on Instagram. But eventually they dropped to 600, and she started questioning herself. "I felt no one cared about me, so I wanted to disappear. I closed my original account and then started a new one," says a 17-year-old student.

Simran's case is not so severe, and she held herself strong amid the losing validation chapter. She says her family helped her, and she started focusing on her studies more. This doesn't happen to the majority of children. The mental health implications of such experiences are far bigger. Teens feel personal failure if their post doesn't garner the same attention as the last one. "It's more than just losing followers. It's about questioning their self-worth, and for many teens, that is enough of a trigger for a mental health crisis," says Bhatia.

Experts urge parents to initiate open, non-judgmental conversations about online experiences and expectations (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Freedom or Fallout?

While social media platforms are an open space for creative expression and community building, they are also curated echo chambers – a closed system where users are exposed to information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs – which leads to the reinforcement of those beliefs and a reduced exposure to alternative perspectives. There are filters, face-tuning apps, and viral challenges to create unrealistic standards and toxic competition. Moreover, what is more alarming is normalising online hate as 'freedom of expression'. Dr Panchal emphasises that correct explanations regarding taboo topics like sex, religion or politics should be encouraged at home by parents, so that teenagers don’t seek unsolicited information on the internet. "If parents realise that a child is consuming content that might be dangerous or damaging to their psyche, they must understand it’s a call for help," says Dr Panchal.

A few years back, ignorance was an option for parents when their children spent hours on social media and shared little. Experts urge parents to initiate open, non-judgmental conversations about online experiences and expectations. "Parents should monitor what their child is posting on social media. It shouldn't be controlled, but a kind of engagement. They may ask their child who they follow and how they feel after scrolling, if anyone is bothering them online. These are some important questions parents should ask," says Clinical Psychologist Sharma.

Why Parents Must Step In?

According to a study conducted by the American Academy of Paediatrics, teenagers who spend more than three hours per day on social media are at a higher risk of experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety. The study also noted that these children are more likely to engage in risky behaviours and show signs of low self-esteem. This constant cycle of seeking validation online can lead to 'social media addiction'.

This need for approval on social media leads to a distorted self-image. Many teenagers compare their lives to the presented perfect lives of others that they see online. The curated photos and carefully constructed identities can force children to compare, which can lead to isolation. "Parents have to tell children that everything on social media is deceptive and it's not all true. They need to build confidence in their children and have open communication about it," says Counselling Psychologist Ashka Patel.

Teenagers who spend more than three hours per day on social media are at a higher risk of experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

While parents have their role to play, social media companies should also bear responsibility. They should not promote sensationalism through algorithms. "There should be regulation, age-appropriate filters, and mental health partnerships with platforms to create awareness," suggests Bhatia.

Additionally, schools should also strengthen mental health support. According to the National Education Policy 2020, every school in India should have a trained counsellor, regular mental health check-ins, and safe spaces for expression.

The death of Misha Agrawal is not just one case – it has become a symptom of a society that still stigmatises mental health, glamorises hustle culture, and ignores digital toxicity. "Showing better understanding, empathetic listening, and not hesitating in seeking psychological help are a few tips that I would give," says Dr Panchal. A child should know that they are more than their follower count.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to a professional or call the 24x7 Toll-Free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline KIRAN (1800-599-0019). You are not alone.