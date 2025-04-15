ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'MAYALOK' Unveiled At Ramoji Film City; This New Attraction Reveals Magic Behind Movie-Making

Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director, Ramoji Film City and Sohana Cherukuri, Director, of the film city jointly inaugurating 'MAYALOK' in the premises of the World's largest film city, on Monday, April 15, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: 'MAYALOK', a new attraction at Ramoji Film City, (RFC) was jointly inaugurated by Ch. Vijayeswari, Managing Director of the Film City, and Kirti Sohana Cherukuri, Director, of the Film City, in an event held within the premises on Monday.

The newly opened entity showcases how the magic of sets transforms into the silver screen. This attraction will enhance the experience of magic of cinema for tourists visiting Ramoji Film City from all over India and beyond.

"Mayalok showcases the magic behind exotic movie sets through the screening of an insightful documentary and a dedicated zone featuring miniature movie sets, offering tourists insights into how cinematic worlds come to life," the film city said in a statement.

While RFC, which offers guided tours for visitors through various film sets, Mayalok will be the icing on its cake. It will take visitors on a visual journey into the artistry that brings these sets to life. The documentary will reveal the conceptualisation, craftsmanship, and painstaking effort behind iconic sets, especially those featured in globally acclaimed films like Baahubali and RRR, both of which were extensively shot at RFC. These sets, towering and elaborate, were built by teams of artists and technicians whose work has now been chronicled in this unique attraction.