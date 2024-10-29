Matthew Perry: The One With The Most Hilarious One-Liners

Chandler Bing is one of the most beloved characters in sitcom history. The late Matthew Perry’s portrayal of Chandler on F.R.I.E.N.D.S redefined sarcasms for viewers of the cult 90s show. It wasn't merely about Matthew playing Chandler convincingly, it was as if he and Chandler were the same person.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Hollywood actor revealed an instant connection to the character upon reading the script. He described the feeling as if someone had shadowed him through the years, "stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life."

Chandler always had the last laugh, effortlessly delivering witty retorts to his on-screen friends Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe. His comedic brilliance was nearly nonstop, with several memorable one-liners per episode. Although Matthew faced well-documented struggles with addiction, his unique improvisations and unmistakable timing enabled him to elicit big laughs. He delivered his lines with impeccable comic timing, even while grappling with insecurities off-screen about whether he could garner enough laughs.

Of course, the show had to end eventually, especially with Chandler leaving Manhattan. How could Friends continue without him wandering into any scene, ready to crack the audience up? Tragically, Matthew Perry was silenced forever after drowning on October 28, 2023. The unforgettable jokes of his character live on in our hearts rent-free. ETV Lifestyle revisits some of his most hilarious quips as the 'transponster'.

"I don't know, bend over!"

In Season 4, Episode 2, The One with the Cat, Joey and Chandler get robbed. Joey dramatically asks, “If I ever run into that guy again, you know what I’m gonna do?” To which Chandler delivers the ultimate comeback: “I don’t know, bend over!” This line perfectly encapsulates Chandler's blend of humour and irreverence.

"I'm not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

Chandler responds with this iconic line (Instagram)

In Season 8, during the ill-fated Joey and Rachel storyline, Rachel turns to Chandler for advice, hoping to ease the tension. Chandler responds with his iconic line: "I'm not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" This response highlights Rachel’s realisation of why she approached him for advice over anyone else in the room.

"Hi, I’m Chandler, and I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

In Season 6, during a chance encounter with Monica's ex-boyfriend, Richard, Chandler remarks on Richard's date not having a moustache, leaving everyone baffled. He introduces himself with, “Hi, I’m Chandler, and I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” This line perfectly sums up Chandler's quirky coping mechanism in awkward situations.

"I say more dumb things before 9 am than most people say all day."

Another classic moment from Season 4 (Instagram)

In another classic moment from Season 4, while throwing a fake party for Ross and Emily to impress her prospective boyfriend Joshua, a pregnant Phoebe accidentally spills cereal. Chandler quips, “Cereal killer!” Monica admonishes him for the pun, and he retorts, “I say more dumb things before 9 am than most people say all day.” This self-deprecating humour resonated with anyone who’s ever blurted out something silly.

"Shut up. Shut up. Shut up!"

Chandler was also a master at puncturing Ross's moments of pomposity. In one memorable scene, Ross directs Chandler and Rachel to manoeuvre a sofa up a staircase, repeatedly shouting, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!” Frustrated, Chandler shouts back, “Shut up. Shut up. Shut up!” This hilarious exchange was one of the defining moments of the 1990s sitcom.

"No, you didn’t get me! It’s an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!"

"No, you didn’t get me! It’s an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!" (Instagram)

In Season 3, while helping Joey buy an entertainment centre, Chandler is jolted awake by an electric drill coming through the wall mere inches from his face. When Joey expresses concern about whether he hurt Chandler, he replies with the unforgettable line, “No, you didn’t get me! It’s an electric drill! You get me, you kill me!” This moment sealed Chandler as an unforgettable character in our memories forever.