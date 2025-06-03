Forget Hyderabadi Biryani, Jammu’s Matka Biryani Is the Wonder You Didn’t Know You Needed

While Hyderabad’s dum biryani has long held the crown in India’s biryani lore, a lesser-known gem from the north is stealing hearts and appetites: Matka Biryani from Jammu. Slow-cooked in traditional clay pots, this biryani is earthy, aromatic, and satisfying.

There are plenty of dhabas to try this dish in Jammu, but two establishments are leading. Dogri Rasoyi in Shiv Nagar offers a variety of chicken and vegetarian Matka Biryani options, each cooked to perfection in earthenware. The slow-cooking process ensures that the spices and juices meld beautifully, resulting in tender meat and fragrant rice. Not far away, Jangi’s Fish Bar & Restaurant in Gandhi Nagar has become a local favourite for its Matka Dum Biryani. Known for its rich taste and generous portions, you can choose between vegetarian, chicken, mutton and fish. The biryani here is bringing together traditional techniques and punchy flavours.

What sets Jammu’s Matka Biryani apart is not just the method of cooking but the experience it offers. The use of clay pots adds a rustic charm and an earthy aroma that elevates the dish to a whole new level. The biryani is layered with marinated meat or vegetables, long-grain basmati rice, saffron, and whole spices inside an earthen matka (clay pot). The pot is then sealed (traditionally with dough) to lock in moisture and flavour. It’s slow-cooked over a gentle flame or in a wood-fired oven, allowing the ingredients to steam together in their own juices. This dum-style approach, when combined with the porous nature of clay, gives the biryani a smoky, earthy aroma that metal pots simply can’t replicate. The fluffy, fragrant rice, fall-apart meat, and a depth of flavour are unbelievable. It is near-impossible to recreate the experience in words. Ready to make the trip to Jammu?

Types of Biryani Found in India

India doesn’t just have one biryani. That would be too simple for us. We have a full-blown, spicy, regional biryani universe. There's Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, of course. Then there’s the Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani: fragrant and cooked like it’s writing poetry. Kolkata Biryani shows up with a boiled egg and a potato. Malabar Biryani from Kerala is all coconut oil and coastal swagger, while the Dindigul version from Tamil Nadu is tangy, punchy, and doesn’t care about your spice tolerance. Even Goa has a Catholic-style biryani with vinegar in it. Once you get a taste, you’re hooked for life.