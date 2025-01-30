Martyrs' Day Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi: 6 Audiobooks And Films That Shed Light On The Life Of The Father Of The Nation

Martyrs’ Day, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the day is marked to remember the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the values of non-violence, and the tireless pursuit of an equitable world. A lot has been written and a lot of movies have been made by Indian and global filmmakers that bring to light his undying loyalty to the nation and ignite a renewed appreciation for the enduring power of Gandhi's message of justice and peace. On 30th January, 1948, he was martyred but his principles continue to inspire every generation even decades later. Here's a list of audiobooks and films that shed light on the life if the father of the nation.

My Experiments with Truth

My Experiments with Truth (ETV Bharat)

Mohandas Gandhi's autobiography, The Story of My Experiments with Truth, is a captivating account of his life and the profound impact of truth and non-violence on his journey. The books is one of the most sold out books each year across the world. Born an ordinary man, Gandhi evolved into a revered Mahatma through his commitment to these principles and Gandhi takes us through this journey in this autobiography. The audiobook, divided into five parts, dives into his strongest virtue: truth and honesty.

Mahatma Gandhi: The Father of the Nation

Gandhi the Father of the Nation book by Subhadra Sen Gupta (ETV Bharat)

In this audiobook, Subhadra Sen Gupta narrates the inspiring story of Mahatma Gandhi, who used the power of truth to revolutionise history. Beyond his revered titles, Gandhi was a remarkable individual who championed justice through fasting and ignited global movements for change in the most remarkable ways. Gupta brings Mahatma Gandhi to life in a vibrant narrative, revealing the man behind the iconic image: simple handspun clothes, salt-less meals and someone who treats kings and paupers alike. Tune in as the author captures the essence of his remarkable journey dedicated to the unwavering pursuit of truth and peace.

Hind Swaraj

Hind Swaraj book by Mahatma Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

Hind Swaraj, written by Mahatma Gandhi during a sea voyage in 1909, explores India's path to true freedom through a dialogue between two characters. In this book, Gandhi challenged the traditional view of independence, arguing that true self-rule requires not just the removal of British rule but also independence from Western civilisation's influence. He advocates for non-violent resistance, self-reliance (Swadeshi), and the power of love and compassion over violence.

Hey Ram

He Ram movie poster (ETV Bharat)

Hey Ram is an alternate history film exploring India's partition, the tragic events of Direct Action Day, and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film centres around Saketh Ram (Kamal Hassan), whose wife, Aparna (Rani Mukherji), is brutally murdered during communal riots in Calcutta. This horrific event transforms Saketh into a disillusioned extremist who blames Gandhi and his policies for the escalating violence. Consumed by grief and hatred, he embarks on a path of vengeance, ultimately leading him to attempt the assassination of the Mahatma. Screened at prestigious festivals like the International Film Festival of India, Toronto International Film Festival, and the Locarno Festival, this film garnered three National Film Awards. The film is available on an online streaming platform.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara (ETV Bharat)

Uttam Chaudhary, a retired Hindi professor, grapples with the encroaching shadow of Alzheimer's. As his memory begins to fade, his daughter desperately seeks ways to help him, while also confronting a disturbing guilt that plagues him: the unshakeable belief that he is somehow responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The film poignantly depicts Uttam's descent into dementia, a journey triggered by a seemingly innocuous incident: witnessing an ashtray carelessly placed on a newspaper photograph of the revered leader. This act, however insignificant to others, unleashes a torrent of anxiety within Uttam. Available on a streaming platform.

Gandhi

Gandhi, His triumph changed the world forever (ETV Bharat)

In a pivotal moment of injustice, Gandhi, despite possessing a valid ticket, is unceremoniously ejected from a first-class train compartment. This humiliating experience ignites a fire within him, propelling him onto a path of lifelong dedication to justice. Early triumphs in championing the rights of Indians and other marginalised communities laid the groundwork for his emergence as an influential figure who shaped the course of the country’s history. Tune in for a masterful narration of the indomitable spirit of this extraordinary individual and how he transformed a deeply personal affront into a powerful movement for freedom and equality.

