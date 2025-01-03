Head To Margao For The 3-Day Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025

The Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025 kicks off today and runs until Sunday, January 5, at Costa/Dukle Properties in Margao. Organized by the Department of Tourism, this three-day event showcases Goa’s rich culinary and cultural heritage through vibrant performances, delicious food, and artistic displays.

Opening the festival are performances by Divya Naik, the band Lynx and a lively music and dance showcase by Kanta Gaude and Pure Magic. These acts promise to set an energetic tone for the festivities.

Said Goa’s Tourism Minister, Rohan A Khaunte, “The Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025 is a celebration of Goa’s rich heritage and also an opportunity to present our state as a global destination for food, art, and cultural experiences. We are committed to showcasing the best of Goa to visitors from around the world.”

Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism, added, “This festival is a perfect representation of Goa’s diverse culture and hospitality. It is our endeavour to create memorable experiences for every visitor and continue promoting Goa as a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination.”

The second day, January 4, will highlight Goa’s artistic diversity and tourism-related activities. The lineup includes a performance by Konkani duet singers, a dance act by the Goan Image Dance Troupe, and a comedy session by Saidutt Kamat. The evening will also feature acts by Samruddh and Vibha with their troupe, followed by the band Lace, ensuring plenty of entertainment for attendees.

On the final day, January 5, the festival will conclude with a celebration of Goa’s cultural vibrancy. Performances include Rajesh and Gautami with their troupe, another act by the Goan Image Dance Troupe, and soulful music by Nishi Singh and her band. A mimicry performance by Manohar Bhingi will add a dose of humour, and the festival will end on a high note with a grand finale by the band Purple Rain.