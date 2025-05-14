Marathi Theatre Festival Pratibimb Returns to NCPA Mumbai with Four Days of Powerful Performances and Workshops

To be held at the NCPA at Nariman Point in Mumbai from May 22 to 25, Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav 2025 promises an enriching lineup of contemporary and classic plays, dramatic readings, musical theatre, poetry evenings, spoken-word performances, and workshops. Now in its latest edition, the festival continues to serve as a key platform for vernacular theatre in India, spotlighting both established icons and emerging voices in the Marathi performance community.

This year’s programme will feature standout productions such as:

Alive , the winning play from NCPA’s new writing initiative Darpan

, the winning play from NCPA’s new writing initiative Darpan The revival of the acclaimed play Purush

Experimental theatre in Yeh Jo Public Hai

Musical storytelling through Tuji Aukat Kaye? (a bilingual folk-inspired piece)

(a bilingual folk-inspired piece) The poetic and lyrical Sobaticha Karar, among others.

Audiences can also benefit from interactive masterclasses by acclaimed practitioners Sachin Shinde and Geetanjali Kulkarni, designed for students, performers, and theatre enthusiasts alike. With a growing commitment to accessibility and inclusion, all productions will be subtitled in English, inviting non-Marathi speakers to experience the richness of Maharashtra’s theatrical traditions.

Marathi play Asen Me Nasen Me (Courtesy NCPA)

Pratibimb has become a much-loved platform that aims to reflect the heart and soul of Marathi theatre, welcoming both celebrated voices and bold new talent. Productions are subtitled in English, allowing audiences outside Marathi speakers to engage with this work on stage. That, for me, is the power of theatre—it brings people together and creates shared experiences. We’re especially proud this year to premiere Alive, the winning play from our new writing initiative Darpan, which highlights the promising future of Marathi playwriting,” said Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films at NCPA.

Tickets are on sale online. Student discounts of 20% are available on select shows with a valid ID, encouraging younger audiences to engage with the arts. The festival is supported by Shilpa Kumar, and continues the NCPA’s mission of creating world-class cultural experiences rooted in India’s regional diversity.