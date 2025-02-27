ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Marathi Bhasha Din 2025: Learn Nine Words And Phrases That Will Impress Any Maharashtrian

Celebrate Marathi Bhasha Din 2025 by learning words and phrases in the language of Maharashtra ( Freepik )

Spoken by over 80 million people (mostly in Maharashtra), Marathi has a blend of warmth, directness, and a bit of mischief. Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated every year on February 27 to honour the birth anniversary of noted Marathi poet and writer V. V. Shirwadkar (popularly known as Kusumagraj).

To honour the language, here’s a quick crash course in 10 essential Marathi words and phrases that will make you sound like a Maharashtrian.

Actress Isha Koppikar is a proud Marathi mulgi (ANI Photo)

1. Namaskar

The easiest way to start a conversation in Marathi is with a simple Namaskar. It’s the go-to greeting, whether you’re meeting someone for the first time or bumping into an old friend. Want to add some charm? Fold your hands in a slight namaste.

2. Kasa ahes?

This phrase changes slightly depending on whom you’re talking to. If you’re addressing one person casually, say Kasa ahes? (for a male) or Kashi ahes? (for a female). If you’re speaking to an elder or a group, use Kashe aahat? It’s the perfect icebreaker to get a friendly chat started.

Kay zhala has multiple uses in Marathi (Freepik)

3. Ho / Naahi

Two simple words, but absolutely essential. Ho means yes, and Nahi means no. These might seem simple, but saying them confidently in Marathi makes all the difference.

4. Barobar

Want to sound like you totally agree with someone? Drop a confident Barobar. It’s the Marathi equivalent of “Exactly!” or “Spot on!” and is perfect for nodding in agreement during chai-time discussions.