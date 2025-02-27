Marathi Bhasha Din 2025: Learn Nine Words And Phrases That Will Impress Any Maharashtrian

Spoken by over 80 million people (mostly in Maharashtra), Marathi has a blend of warmth, directness, and a bit of mischief. Marathi Language Day or Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated every year on February 27 to honour the birth anniversary of noted Marathi poet and writer V. V. Shirwadkar (popularly known as Kusumagraj).
To honour the language, here’s a quick crash course in 10 essential Marathi words and phrases that will make you sound like a Maharashtrian.
1. Namaskar
The easiest way to start a conversation in Marathi is with a simple Namaskar. It’s the go-to greeting, whether you’re meeting someone for the first time or bumping into an old friend. Want to add some charm? Fold your hands in a slight namaste.
2. Kasa ahes?
This phrase changes slightly depending on whom you’re talking to. If you’re addressing one person casually, say Kasa ahes? (for a male) or Kashi ahes? (for a female). If you’re speaking to an elder or a group, use Kashe aahat? It’s the perfect icebreaker to get a friendly chat started.
3. Ho / Naahi
Two simple words, but absolutely essential. Ho means yes, and Nahi means no. These might seem simple, but saying them confidently in Marathi makes all the difference.
4. Barobar
Want to sound like you totally agree with someone? Drop a confident Barobar. It’s the Marathi equivalent of “Exactly!” or “Spot on!” and is perfect for nodding in agreement during chai-time discussions.
5. Kay zhala?
A phrase with multiple uses. It can express genuine concern (Kay zhala? Are you okay?), curiosity (Kay zhala? Tell me the gossip), or even mild annoyance (Kay zhala? Why are you taking so long?). Delivered with the right tone, it works in all situations.
6. Chaan aahe
Want to compliment someone on their cooking, home decor, or just life in general? Chaan aahe (it's awesome) is your go-to phrase. Maharashtrians love hearing appreciation in their own language, so use this generously.
7. Lavkar ye
If you ever make plans with a Marathi friend, they might tell you Lavkar ye when they’re waiting for you. It means “Come quickly.” A useful phrase when calling your friend to a party or urging a cab driver to speed up.
9. Arre baap re
A classic Marathi exclamation, used to express shock, surprise, or disbelief. Whether it’s hearing crazy Mumbai traffic stories or watching an intense cricket match, Arre baap re! (oh my God!) is always appropriate.
9. Chal, yaytoh
A polite way to take your leave, Chal, yaytoh is a way of saying, “Alright, I’m leaving.” You’ll hear this a lot after a hearty Marathi meal or a long gappa-goshti (chit-chat) session.
Mastering these 10 Marathi words and phrases will instantly make you feel more connected to the culture. So go ahead, try them out.
What Is Marathi Bhasha Din?
The day is dedicated to promoting the Marathi language, its literary heritage, and its cultural significance. Schools, colleges, and institutions across Maharashtra organize events such as poetry recitations, essay competitions, and discussions on Marathi literature. It’s a day to appreciate the depth and beauty of Marathi.
Read more: