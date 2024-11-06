Manam Theatre Festival Returns To Hyderabad With Its Second Edition; Everything You Need To Know

The much-awaited second edition of the Manam Theatre Festival is back in Hyderabad with various national and international performances. The month-long theatre festival is scheduled to take place from November 15. Organized by The We_Us Collective, an Almond House Foundation initiative, the festival will showcase a stellar lineup of performances by celebrated theatre groups from across India and abroad – blending classic and contemporary theatre into this cultural extravaganza.

This year’s festival brings together acclaimed productions, including Shankar Nag Theatre Award-winner plays 'Project Darling' by Sharanya Ramprakash, 'Nidravatwam' and 'Urmila' by Auroville's Adishakti group, 'The Gentleman’s Club' and 'Shikaar' by Mumbai-based Patchworks Ensemble, and 'He' by Australian theatre artist Rodrigo Calderon, for the first time in India. The diverse selection of plays will explore different artistic forms based on the theme of ‘Together, We Belong’ – from innovative performances to reimagined classics that honour the full spectrum of theatrical expression.

Still from the play Urmila by Adishakti (ETV Bharat)

Expect to witness some of the critically acclaimed performances of eminent theatre personalities including Rodrigo Calderon from Australia, Nimmy Raphel, Vinay Kumar, Puja Sarup, and Sheena Khalid among many others. "At its heart, Manam Theatre Festival is more than a celebration of theatre. It is a convergence of diverse voices and perspectives, where experiences are shared, and a true sense of belonging is nurtured. This year’s theme, ‘Together, We Belong’, embodies the spirit of inclusion, creating a space where people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds can come together," said Harika Vedula, Founder and Director, of Manam Theatre Festival & Founder, The We_Us Collective.

Still from Rodrigo Calderon's He (ETV Bharat)

Performances, workshops, and interactive events

The potpourri of art and culture, the festival brings theatre performances, discussions and workshops led by visiting groups. These sessions promise to offer a glimpse into the creative processes behind the performances and also provide an opportunity for audiences to have an interactive experience, including panel discussions and exclusive meet-and-greets with prominent theatre personalities.

The festival will take place across multiple venues, including NIFT, Saptaparni, and Rangbhoomi Spaces to ensure accessibility to audiences across the city. The final week will be dedicated to young audiences, with a special program in partnership with the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival.