Mamta Kulkarni Returns To Maha Kumbh Mela Amid Questions Over Her Role In Kinnar Akhara
Mamta Kulkarni returned to Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Prayagraj: After a brief absence from Maha Kumbh, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has returned to the Mela days after her appointment as Mahamandaleshwar by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara triggered controversy. Some even questioned the legitimacy of her position.

On January 24, Kulkarni renamed Yamai Mamta Nand Giri and left Kumbh amid different speculations. However, it was later revealed that she had visited Varanasi and Ayodhya for worship.

This time Kulkarni adorned herself with ash and sought blessings from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and other Mahamandaleshwars.

Earlier, some news outlets reported that Kulkarni’s appointment to the post set off a rejig in the Kinnar Akhara, with the founder, Rishi Ajay Das, reportedly removing Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and Kulkarni from their positions. However, the Akhara Parishad rejected the reports, terming Das “fake.”. It also reaffirmed Tripathi's authority as chief of the Akhara.

There is speculation that Kulkarni would lead Kinnar Akhara's Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami during Kumbh.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Maharaj has asserted that the Prabuddhaparamita Kinnar Akhara will further open its doors during Mahakumbh.

Kulkarni, who had worked in several Bollywood movies like Karan Arjun and Baazi, was ordained as Mahamandaleshwar by Kinnar Akhara after taking sanyas.

