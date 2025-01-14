ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Messages And Wishes For Social Media And Status Update

Makar Sankranti is a celebration of the sun’s transition into Capricorn ( Freepik )

Every year on Makar Sankranti, the sun’s journey into Capricorn is greeted not with silence but with the cacophony of joy: the laughter of children, the fluttering of kites and the sizzle of jaggery melting into sweet delicacies.

Makar Sankranti is a celebration of the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara Rashi). Observed on January 14th every year, it marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer, warmer days.

From the rural villages to bustling metropolises, Makar Sankranti binds the land in a golden thread of gratitude and hope. It is the day when the earth’s blessings are acknowledged with reverence. The tilgul laddoos exchanged are not just sweets but tokens of a shared humanity.

Makar Sankranti Celebrations In Different Regions

Across India, the festival is celebrated with unique traditions:

In Gujarat and Rajasthan, kite flying takes centrestage, colouring the skies with vibrant hues.

In Maharashtra, people exchange tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets) with the phrase “Tilgul ghya, god god bola” (Take this sweet and speak sweetly).