Quick Tips To Maintain Your Festival Glow With Effective Skincare Routine This Diwali

Diwali is not just a one-day festival; it lasts for many days. During this time, there are gatherings with family and friends, which often involve celebrations that can impact health and beauty. Additionally, the pollution from firecrackers can be harmful, especially to the skin. Therefore, it's crucial to dedicate some time to skin care regularly to ensure that your skin maintains its glow throughout the festival and beyond.

The festival of Diwali is not only about lights and joy; it is also a time for spending quality moments with family and friends. During this festive season, everyone, especially women, wants their faces to look radiant and attractive. However, the hustle and bustle of the celebrations, along with changes in food habits and a lack of skincare, can cause the glow of the skin to fade. As a result, many people experience skin-related issues such as dullness, acne, dry skin, and rashes, both during and after the festival. Therefore, it's essential to prioritize skincare and other related practices while preparing for the festivities.

What do doctors say

Dr Asha Saklani, a dermatologist from Uttarakhand, highlights that during the Diwali festival, our skin can be significantly affected by various factors. These include dust, pollution from firecrackers, prolonged exposure to makeup, dietary changes, and other elements, which can lead to skin damage. Maintaining clean and glowing skin during this time can be challenging. However, by focusing on a healthy diet and taking essential skincare precautions—such as deep cleaning, proper hydration, and effective makeup removal—it's possible to preserve the skin's glow and beauty not only during Diwali but also beyond.