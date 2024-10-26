Quick Tips To Maintain Your Festival Glow With Effective Skincare Routine This Diwali

Diwali is not just a one-day festival; it lasts for many days. During this time, there are gatherings with family and friends, which often involve celebrations that can impact health and beauty. Additionally, the pollution from firecrackers can be harmful, especially to the skin. Therefore, it's crucial to dedicate some time to skin care regularly to ensure that your skin maintains its glow throughout the festival and beyond.
The festival of Diwali is not only about lights and joy; it is also a time for spending quality moments with family and friends. During this festive season, everyone, especially women, wants their faces to look radiant and attractive. However, the hustle and bustle of the celebrations, along with changes in food habits and a lack of skincare, can cause the glow of the skin to fade. As a result, many people experience skin-related issues such as dullness, acne, dry skin, and rashes, both during and after the festival. Therefore, it's essential to prioritize skincare and other related practices while preparing for the festivities.
What do doctors say
Dr Asha Saklani, a dermatologist from Uttarakhand, highlights that during the Diwali festival, our skin can be significantly affected by various factors. These include dust, pollution from firecrackers, prolonged exposure to makeup, dietary changes, and other elements, which can lead to skin damage. Maintaining clean and glowing skin during this time can be challenging. However, by focusing on a healthy diet and taking essential skincare precautions—such as deep cleaning, proper hydration, and effective makeup removal—it's possible to preserve the skin's glow and beauty not only during Diwali but also beyond.
How to take care of the skin
She emphasizes the importance of maintaining a skincare and cleansing routine, even amidst the hustle and bustle of work and festivals. Additionally, she highlights the need to prioritize makeup-related precautions, such as properly removing makeup and using high-quality products with minimal chemicals. She believes that following these steps for both skincare and cleansing—during festivals and afterwards—can significantly benefit skin health.
- Deep cleaning: Clean the skin thoroughly. Use a scrub once a week so that dead cells of the skin are removed. Do not forget to moisturize the skin after scrub. Apart from this, whenever you come home from outside, do a deep cleaning to remove makeup, dust and pollution particles present on the skin. For this, a good makeup cleaning oil or cream along with a face wash can also be used.
- Take care of hydration: Drink enough water to keep the skin hydrated and use moisturizer twice a day. This keeps the skin soft and smooth.
- Use face pack: Apply pack on face and neck according to the nature of the skin. At the same time, homemade face packs, such as a mixture of gram flour, curd and turmeric, also help in improving the skin. This gives a natural glow to the skin.
- Apply sunscreen: One has to go out for Diwali preparations, so use sunscreen so that the skin remains protected from the harmful rays of the sun.
- Take care of the eyes: Makeup and less sleep can cause dark circles under the eyes. For this, apply almond oil or cucumber juice around the eyes. Apart from this, good quality under-eye packs are also available in the market these days which can be used.
Extra care: Apart from this, the use of antioxidant serum and moisturizing packs from time to time also helps in maintaining moisture in the skin.