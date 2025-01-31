Mahindra Percussion Festival To Pay Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain This Year In Bengaluru

After two successful editions of Mahindra Percussion Festival, the third edition promises to be a more splendid and grander event. Celebrating divine musical traditions through the power of percussion, the third edition is set to pay tribute to the tabla maestro, the Late Ustad Zakir Hussain. The festival will take place at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru on March 1 and 2, 2025.

For two days, the Mahindra Percussion Festival will resonate with the spirited rhythms of Hussain, honouring his timeless legacy. During the second edition of the festival, many virtuosos, practising different genres, collaborated and weaved a symphony. Whether Viveick Rajagopalan and Anantha R. Krishnan, the duo from Two Summ, introducing their digital-hybrid analogue, or the Charu Hariharan quartet playing a blend of classical Indian percussion with contemporary influences, they created a beautiful collision between two distinct worlds of music.

The third edition of the music festival will honour this timeless legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain by celebrating the diverse musicography of the maestro with artists paying homage to his artistry and the meditating craft. “The Mahindra Percussion Festival aims to put Percussion on centre stage and explores the multitude of percussive instruments and styles, some of which are known and many of which remain relatively unknown. In line with all of our Cultural Outreach programs, this festival too discovers, inspires, and celebrates artists and art forms,” said Jay Shah, vice president, cultural outreach at Mahindra Group.

Percussion music has been an integral part of Indian classical music for centuries and has roots in ancient music. The festival is an annual celebration of rhythm and culture that promotes inclusivity by bringing together eclectic performances of homegrown artists as well as artists from around the world through the unifying power of music. It aims to democratise percussion art forms and foster cross-cultural collaborations connecting global communities and highlighting the power of percussion.