Mahindra Independence Rock Music Festival Returns With Its 30th Edition; Here's What To Expect.

Mahindra Independence Rock music festival is back this year with its 30th edition. The theme of this year's festival is 'Dirty 30' inspired by the famous vocalist of Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson's words about 'let kids' hands get dirty'. The two-day musical extravaganza is scheduled for November 16 and 17 at Bayview Lawns (Princess Dock, Mazagon), Mumbai.

While all the performances will contain the theme of Dirty 30, the festival promises some rock-and-roll excitement. Rock music fans will enjoy two days of energetic performances from various rock subgenres, with people headbanging and moshing their hearts' content. The highly anticipated rock music festival will accommodate a diverse range of rock music styles to mark the festival as a thrilling extravaganza.

Like the previous editions, this year, the festival will continue its three-decade-old tradition of supporting new and up-and-coming rock artists. It will also bring in musicians from many places in the country, making it a melting pot of music.

Mahindra Independence Rock Music Festival (ETV Bharat)

Expect a mix of different music genres and languages blending in a vibrant collision of musical energies. Expect intense death metal and classical thrash influences to unique combinations of rock and reggae.