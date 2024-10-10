Mahindra Independence Rock Music Festival Returns With Its 30th Edition; Here's What To Expect.

Mahindra Independence Rock music festival is back this year with its 30th edition. The theme of this year's festival is 'Dirty 30' inspired by the famous vocalist of Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson's words about 'let kids' hands get dirty'. The two-day musical extravaganza is scheduled for November 16 and 17 at Bayview Lawns (Princess Dock, Mazagon), Mumbai.
While all the performances will contain the theme of Dirty 30, the festival promises some rock-and-roll excitement. Rock music fans will enjoy two days of energetic performances from various rock subgenres, with people headbanging and moshing their hearts' content. The highly anticipated rock music festival will accommodate a diverse range of rock music styles to mark the festival as a thrilling extravaganza.
Like the previous editions, this year, the festival will continue its three-decade-old tradition of supporting new and up-and-coming rock artists. It will also bring in musicians from many places in the country, making it a melting pot of music.
Expect a mix of different music genres and languages blending in a vibrant collision of musical energies. Expect intense death metal and classical thrash influences to unique combinations of rock and reggae.
Additionally, the festival will also showcase a rich tapestry of Indian classical folk music blend with instruments like mridangam, flute marrying electric guitar riffs and drums.
Mahindra I-Rock's journey through three decades
It was back in 1986 when Farhad Wadia and his band's performance at St Xavier's College was cancelled. From then, the first independent I-Rock festival was organized in Rang Bhavan for the first time performed by students of the college.
The festival is organized by Fahad Wadia in collaboration with Mahindra and Hyperlink Solutions.
Tickets are available online.
Read more: