Two Australian Blues Acts And A Grammy Nominee: Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 Line-Up Revealed

The Mahindra Blues Festival is coming back for its 13th edition on February 8th and 9th, 2025 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. This year's line-up is poised to captivate blues lovers across generations.

Taj Farrant is a 15-year-old Australian guitar prodigy who is already being compared to blues greats like Joe Bonamassa. Taj will perform on the Soulstrat Stage on the first day. His debut album Chapter One has already proven him to be a rising star on the global blues circuit.

Australian duo The Teskey Brothers features Josh Teskey (guitar) and Sam Teskey (vocals). The brothers will light up the Polka Dot Parlour with their soulful mix of blues, rock, and folk.

Ruthie Foster is a Grammy-nominated artist celebrated for her powerful voice. She blends blues, folk, and R&B like no other. Her set at the Soulstrat Stage is expected to be a highlight of the festival.

Robert Randolph is a master of the pedal steel guitar and one of the greatest guitarists of our time. Randolph brings fiery gospel-blues to the festival. Known for his soulful instrumentals, Randolph’s music has inspired legends like Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana.

Representing India’s vibrant blues scene, Kanchan Daniel returns to Mahindra Blues after her fiery performance in early 2024. Making her debut at the fest, vocalist Megan Murray brings a unique mix of Indian and Western influences.

Continuing the festival’s tradition of nurturing young talent is the set by The Beatz Crew & Nanhi Kali Choir. It comprises students from Kanakia International School and girls supported by Mahindra Group’s Nanhi Kali Project.

The last edition witnessed a historic moment of an all-woman lineup with talents like Sheryl Youngblood, Vanessa Collier, Tipriti Kharbangar. What began in 2011 as a unique celebration of blues has grown into a cultural phenomenon, drawing fans from all over the world. The festival’s Band Hunt competition is another exciting feature, shining a spotlight on emerging artists from across India.

Said Jay Shah, Vice President of Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, “This year’s line-up reflects our continued commitment to honouring the roots of blues while celebrating its evolution.” VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “We’re thrilled to witness young talents like Taj Farrant alongside veterans like Ruthie Foster.”

Mark your calendars for February 8th and 9th, 2025 for a soulful weekend of blues music.