Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Mandela, Malala And Other Leaders Who Carried His Light Across the World

To confine Gandhi’s legacy within the borders of India is to misunderstand the universality of his message. His influence rippled far beyond the subcontinent, touching the lives of countless individuals and movements across the globe. Gandhi’s philosophy of satyagraha (the insistence on truth and non-violent resistance) became a beacon for those who sought justice, equality, and freedom in the face of oppression.

To understand Gandhi’s global impact is to witness how his principles took root in distant lands, inspiring leaders who would themselves become symbols of hope and change. As we observe his death anniversary today, ETV Bharat recounts the stories of four such leaders. This is not merely a story of historical influence. It is a narrative of the enduring power of an idea... an idea that continues to shape our world today.

1. Martin Luther King Jr. Walked In His Footsteps

In the mid-20th century, as the United States grappled with the deep scars of racial segregation, a young Baptist minister named Martin Luther King Jr. found himself drawn to the teachings of a man he had never met but whose words resonated with his own struggle. King first encountered Gandhi’s philosophy during his studies, and it was as if a light had been lit in the darkness. “Gandhi,” King would later say, “was the guiding light of our technique of non-violent social change.”

He saw in Gandhi’s satyagraha a reflection of the Christian ideal of love; love that refuses to retaliate, love that seeks to transform the oppressor through the power of truth. The Montgomery Bus Boycott, the March on Washington, the Selma to Montgomery marches were all imbued with the spirit of Gandhi’s non-violent resistance.

King’s life, like Gandhi’s, was cut short by an assassin’s bullet, but his dream of equality for all races (rooted in the soil of Gandhian philosophy) lives on.

2. Nelson Mandela Found Freedom In Gandhi’s Teachings

Halfway across the world, in the sun-scorched land of South Africa, another leader was drawing inspiration from Gandhi’s legacy. Nelson Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary, who first encountered Gandhi’s ideas during his early years as a lawyer and activist. Gandhi, too, had begun his journey as a lawyer in South Africa, where he developed his philosophy of non-violent resistance while fighting against racial discrimination.

Mandela’s path, however, diverged from Gandhi’s in one significant way. While he admired the Mahatma’s commitment to non-violence, Mandela believed that the brutality of apartheid required a more pragmatic approach. “Gandhi,” he once said, “had always been a great source of inspiration to me, but I knew that our struggle would have to take a different form.”

Yet, even in the darkest days of his 27-year imprisonment, Mandela never lost sight of Gandhi’s vision. Upon his release, he sought to reconcile a divided nation through truth and forgiveness, echoing Gandhi’s beliefs. Mandela’s presidency was marked by a commitment to justice and equality. In Mandela, the world saw not just a leader, but a living embodiment of Gandhi’s dream of a world free from hatred and division.

3. Malala Yousafzai Is The Modern-day Gandhian

In the 21st century, as the world grappled with new forms of oppression, a young girl from Pakistan emerged as an unlikely heir to Gandhi’s legacy. Malala Yousafzai (shot by the Taliban for advocating girls’ education) became a global symbol of courage and gender equality. Like Gandhi, Malala believed in the power of education to transform lives and societies. “One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen,” she famously said, “can change the world.”

In the face of violence and intimidation, she chose not to retaliate but to speak louder, to shine brighter. Her activism, rooted in the belief that change can be achieved through dialogue and education, is a modern-day expression of satyagraha. Malala’s journey (from a small village in Pakistan to the halls of the United Nations) demonstrates that Gandhi’s legacy is not confined to the past. It is alive in the hearts of those who dare to dream of a better world.

4. Cesar Chavez Was The Mexican Farmhand Who Fought With Gandhi’s Tools

Cesar Chavez was a Mexican-American labour leader, who emerged in California as a champion for the rights of farmworkers. Many of them lived in conditions of poverty and exploitation.

Chavez found in Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance a powerful tool for social change. He studied Gandhi’s methods meticulously, adopting strategies such as fasting, boycotts, and peaceful protests to draw attention to the plight of farmworkers. The Delano grape strike of 1965 (which lasted five years and garnered national attention) depicted his propensity for non-violence. He believed (as Gandhi did) that true strength lies not in the ability to inflict harm but in the capacity to endure suffering for a just cause.

Chavez’s fasts, particularly his 25-day fast in 1968, were influenced by Gandhi’s use of fasting as a means of moral and spiritual purification. His efforts culminated in the establishment of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union, which brought about significant improvements in the lives of farmworkers.

The Ripple Effect

Gandhi’s influence extends far beyond these social reformers. His ideas have inspired movements for civil rights, environmental justice and peace across the globe. From Cesar Chavez’s farmworker protests in the United States to Aung San Suu Kyi’s struggle for democracy in Myanmar, Gandhi’s spirit lives on in the countless individuals who have taken up the mantle of non-violent resistance.

Yet, perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Gandhi’s legacy is its universality. His message transcends time, culture, and geography, speaking to the fundamental truth of our shared humanity. As we remember Gandhi on this solemn anniversary, let us not merely reflect on his life but recommit ourselves to the ideals he championed.