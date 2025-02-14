ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mahamandaleshwar Of Kinnar Akhara, 3 Disciples Attacked By Unknown People At Kumbh Mela

All four injured individuals have been admitted to the Central Hospital in Sector 2 from the fair area in an injured condition.

An aerial view of the devotees taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: A Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara and his three disciples were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in the food area of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Friday. All four injured individuals have been admitted to the Central Hospital in Sector 2 from the fair area in an injured condition.

"Last night, when we were leaving the Akhara, more than half a dozen boys came in front of the car and surrounded it. They first attacked me with a sharp weapon, and when the disciples protested, they also attacked them," said Mahamandaleshwar Kalyaninand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara.

He added that after a long scuffle, they found an opportunity to escape. "In this attack, my three disciples and I were all injured. We were brought to the Central Hospital, where we are undergoing treatment." Station House Officer of Anna Kshetra police station, Shambhu Singh, stated that people from the Kinnar Akhara side are set to lodge a formal complaint about the incident.

Initial investigations have revealed that the attack is related to an old rivalry between two groups of eunuchs, he said. Earlier, a eunuch named Himangi Sakhi was allegedly attacked, and the matter is under investigation.

