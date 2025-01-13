ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Infrastructure Development: How Mahakumbh Mela Became A Boon For Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, currently underway, has not only drawn millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj but has also ushered in a wave of transformative infrastructure development.

From widened roads and modernised transportation systems to upgraded sanitation facilities and beautified public spaces, the city has undergone a remarkable facelift. Residents, who once struggled with inadequate urban amenities, now celebrate the benefits of these lasting improvements, which have turned Prayagraj into a model for sustainable urban growth driven by cultural and religious events.

Residents of the city say that there have been many infrastructural changes from the last Kumbh Mela and the ongoing one. "Earlier, old roads were used to lead to the venue of the Mela," RS Shukla, a retired bank officer and a long-time resident of the city, told ETV Bharat citing one such example of infrastructure development. "But, this time a new road has been constructed from Allahabad Polytechnic that leads directly to the site of the Mela."

Shukla said that roads have been improved and new flyovers have come. "Roadside encroachments have been removed and roads have been widened," he said, citing the Walchand Chouraha (square) and Murfordganj Chouraha as examples. Shukla said that to streamline road traffic in the Civil Lines area, all traffic crossings have been turned into roundabouts.

It is worth mentioning here that to accommodate over 400 million pilgrims from across the world, the urban development department of the state went on a massive infrastructure development overdrive worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This funding encompasses 549 projects focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, and logistics, including the construction of a massive 4,000-hectare tent city, effectively creating a temporary 76th district of the state.

Roads leading to key locations in the city have been widened and resurfaced. Bridges and flyovers have been constructed to reduce congestion. Near the Allahabad High Court, a new flyover has been built to ease traffic coming from Kanpur. Additionally, the Ganga Expressway, a 594 km long, six-lane (expandable to eight) greenfield expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is under construction further facilitating access to the city.

Shukla said that, earlier, there were only three railway stations in the city leading to traffic chaos. Now, there are as many as eight railway stations in the city. These are: Prayagraj Junction, Prayag, Prayag Ghat, Prayagraj City, Subedarganj, Naini, Jhusi and Chiwaki.

A major focus of the development plan is ensuring access to clean water and effective sanitation for both residents and visitors. Installation of water ATMs and advanced purification systems ensures safe drinking water across the city. Over 150,000 modern temporary toilets have been installed, complemented by mobile sanitation units and waste treatment systems.

“Earlier there was not even the concept of sewage treatment in Allahabad (as Prayagraj was earlier known)," Shukla said. "My house is 45 years old. But it was only in the last four to five years, sewage treatment facilities have been introduced near my house."

He said that, till now, around 80 to 90 per cent sewage treatment facilities in the city have been completed. This will stop the flow of dirty water into the Ganga because of which the residents had to bear with a foul smell.