10 Devotees En Route Maha Kumbh Killed As Car Collides With Bus In UP's Meja

Wreckage of vehicles at the site after a collision between a bus and a car on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway, Saturday ( PTI )

Prayagraj: Ten devotees from Korba district of Chhattisgarh going to Maha Kumbh were killed after the car they were travelling collided with a bus in the Meja area on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

"All the 10 people travelling in the Bolero died in the accident, while those in the bus suffered minor injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. Police have admitted the injured to hospital. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba and DM Ravindra Kumar Mandhad reached the spot. The car was destroyed in the accident.

10 people from the Korba district of Chhattisgarh were en route to take a bath in Maha Kumbh in a Bolero. According to police, the overspeeding car hit with bus carrying devotees from Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh at around 2 am Saturday.

All the people in the car were seriously injured. On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the passengers in the car stuck in the cabin out with the help of locals. The injured passengers of the car and bus were taken to the hospital. Doctors declared all 10 passengers in the car dead.

Rajesh Upadhyay, Station-in-charge of the Meja Police Station said efforts are being made to identify the bodies. He added that an investigation is underway into the incident.