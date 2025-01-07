Samudra Manthan And Kumbh: A Divine Connection To The World's Biggest Religious Event

Prayagraj: With just days remaining until the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025, the sands of the Sangam coast have transformed into a divine and awe-inspiring world, drawing millions from across the globe. The metropolis, spread across 40 square kilometres, reflects a vibrant fusion of global cultures. The Maha Kumbh, set to last for about 45 days, is expected to attract a staggering 40-45 crore devotees, all seeking the spiritual virtue of bathing in the holy river.

The Kumbh Mela is not only a religious gathering but a global phenomenon with unparalleled scale.

"The roots of the Maha Kumbh are steeped in ancient mythology, with references to the event found in the Vedas and Puranas, particularly the story of Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean). But why was this churning necessary, and how did it come to be?"

Renowned spiritual leader Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj. in his special presentation on ETV Bharat's 'Ath Shri Maha Kumbh Katha,' delves into these questions.

He explains that during times of divine rule, the best of things are accessible to all. However, under the rule of Adharma (unrighteousness), these blessings vanish. The demons once ruled over divine culture, hiding the best of things from the world. The unfolding story of the Kumbh reflects a battle between the forces of good and evil, with the churning symbolising the return of divine blessings to humanity.

As the Maha Kumbh draws near, devotees await the miraculous, spiritual energy that this sacred event promises to offer.