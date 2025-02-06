In Search of Solace and Peace, 200 Foreigners Embrace Sanatan Dharma At Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: On Wednesday, 61 foreigners took initiation from Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi and embraced Sanatan Dharma amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras at Shaktidham Ashram, located in Sector 17 of Kumbh Nagar. So far, more than 200 foreigners have embraced Sanatan Diksha during this holy Maha Kumbh in the camp of Shakti Dham under the guidance of Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi.

During this, devotees were seen dancing and singing to the tune of Om Namah Shivay. Speaking on the initiation, Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi said that the appeal of timeless Sanatan Dharma is such that people from across the world are finding solace in spiritual practice. "Only Sanatan Dharma can show the right path to today's youth, who are immersed in addiction and stress. This is the reason why people are attracted to Hinduism and adopting it," Devi said.

Catherine Gildemin, who works in the field of bone disease in Belgium, was among those who took Guru Diksha. She said the hustle and bustle of everyday life increased the stress in her life a lot and personal life was also not going well. "During this time, I came in contact with Jagadguru Sai Maa and got a new direction in my life," Gildemin said.

David Harrington, who works in the field of sales and marketing in Ireland, too enamoured with the Sanatan Dharma. According to him, the simplicity of Sanatan Dharma drew him to India from across the seven seas. "Sanatan is the only way of life that does not impose anything on you. Its simplicity and genuineness fascinated me from the very beginning. On the wonderful and holy occasion of Maha Kumbh, I have embraced Sanatan Dharma which gave me immense peace and happiness," Harrington said.

Olivier Giulieri, who works as a software engineer in France, said that even after having all material pleasure in his life, there was something amiss.

"I was searching for something which could fill the emptiness in my life. My search ended in Sanatan Dharma. My life got a new direction in the proximity of Jagadguru Sai Maa and today I have taken Guru Diksha from her. For this, what a bigger opportunity than Maha Kumbh could have come in my life. I'm overwhelmed by receiving Guru Diksha."

Among others, who took Diksha are architect Matthew Lawrence in the United States, physician Andre Anat in Canada, Jenny Miller working in the energy sector in the United States, IT developer Matthew Savoie in Canada, and health and safety consultant Christel de Cat in Belgium. So far, more than 200 foreigners have received Sanatan Diksha during this holy Maha Kumbh in the camp of Shakti Dham under the guidance of Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi. Born in a Brahmin family in Mauritius, Jagadguru Sai Maa has been active in the propagation of Hinduism for the last one and a half decades.

In 2019, inspired by Sai Maa, nine disciples of foreign origin embraced Hinduism. All of them received the title of Mahamandleshwar, including three female saints. Sai Maa's devotees include residents of more than 12 countries around the world, who have now embraced Hinduism. A large number of devotees from Japan, America, Israel, France and many other European countries took Diksha from her.