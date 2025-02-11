7 Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed In Collision Between Mini Bus And Truck In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Seven persons returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Andhra Pradesh were killed when their mini-bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The incident occurred around 9 am, when a minibus, travelling on National Highway 30, collided with a speeding cement truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash, which happened approximately 50 km from Jabalpur, left the minibus shattered, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers, all residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said, "The truck, laden with cement, was heading on the highway from the wrong side, and collided with a Traveller five kilometres before Thana Sihora. Seven persons died on the spot, while several others were trapped inside the mini-bus. Following the accident, the collector and Jabalpur's superintendent of police left for the accident site."

"The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and further details will be provided once they are identified," he added.

Jabalpur Sub-Divisional police officer (SDPO), Parul Sharma said, "The accident occurred around 9 am. The vehicle had an Andhra Pradesh registration, and all those on the bus were from that state. Another vehicle, which was travelling directly behind the bus, also collided but its passengers survived as the vehicle's airbags deployed."

"Some passengers from the second vehicle sustained injuries and have been taken to Sihora Hospital and Medical College for treatment," SDPO Sharma added. She further said that the truck involved in the accident was carrying cement, and the crash occurred on a bridge. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

The accident took place on the same stretch that witnessed a massive traffic jam over 25-30 kilometres for the last three to four days. The traffic snarl in Rewa, which is just 90 kilometres from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, spread into neighbouring Katni, Satna and Jabalpur districts as well.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the traffic jam had eased through the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked officials and BJP workers to provide relief to those affected.

"A large number of devotees from the state and other regions travelling to Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 are facing traffic disruptions from Chak Ghat in Rewa to Jabalpur, Katni, and Seoni, leading to road blockages. Many of the vehicles include elderly people, women, and children," Yadav said in a post on X.