Maha Kumbh Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe

UP Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescue a person during a stampede-like situation on 'Mauni Amavasya', at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 ( PTI )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry to look into the reasons that led to the stampede in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured after a stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, the day of Mouni Amavasya when people had gathered in large numbers to take a holy dip in the Sangam confluence.

Speaking to reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, "There was the main bath on Mauni Amavasya today at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and since last evening from 7 PM, devotees were reaching Prayagraj in large numbers and taking a holy dip. A large number of devotees were waiting for the 'Bramha Murta'."

"During this time, an unfortunate incident occurred on the Akhara Marg on the banks of Sangam. Over 90 people were injured. This incident happened as the crowd broke the barricades on the Akhara Marg and jumped over it. Around 30 people died in it and 36 injured are being treated in Prayagraj," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Yogi termed the incident as painful and heart-wrenching. "We stand by the kin of the deceased. We have been in contact with the administration, Uttar Pradesh Police, NDRF, SDRF and all the agencies involved since the night. We deployed all the agencies there and as a result, they formed a green corridor and rushed people to hospitals," Yogi Adityanath informed.