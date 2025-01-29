Maha Kumbh Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry to look into the reasons that led to the stampede in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured after a stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, the day of Mouni Amavasya when people had gathered in large numbers to take a holy dip in the Sangam confluence.
Speaking to reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, "There was the main bath on Mauni Amavasya today at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and since last evening from 7 PM, devotees were reaching Prayagraj in large numbers and taking a holy dip. A large number of devotees were waiting for the 'Bramha Murta'."
"During this time, an unfortunate incident occurred on the Akhara Marg on the banks of Sangam. Over 90 people were injured. This incident happened as the crowd broke the barricades on the Akhara Marg and jumped over it. Around 30 people died in it and 36 injured are being treated in Prayagraj," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.
Yogi termed the incident as painful and heart-wrenching. "We stand by the kin of the deceased. We have been in contact with the administration, Uttar Pradesh Police, NDRF, SDRF and all the agencies involved since the night. We deployed all the agencies there and as a result, they formed a green corridor and rushed people to hospitals," Yogi Adityanath informed.
He, however, said that the deaths happened while people were being rushed to hospitals. "Questions will be raised on it. After treatment, some of the injured devotees went with their families," he informed.
The Chief Minister also informed that the Akharas after consulting the concerned authorities had suspended the Amrit Snan, which was supposed to take place during the Bramha Murta from 4 PM.
"Later it was resumed. There were 8 crore devotees today in Prayagraj. We had made hoarding areas in Mirzapur, Bhadoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, and Kosambi and stopped the devotees and they were released on the conclusion of the Amrit Snan," he added.
Yogi Adityanath said that his government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. He also on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh.
"The judicial commission will submit its report to the state government in a time-bound manner," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.