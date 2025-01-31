ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Bengal Families Claim Bodies Handed Over To Them Without Death Certificates

Kolkata: Families of two women from West Bengal, who were among the 30 pilgrims killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, alleged on Thursday that they were handed over the bodies without death certificates. They claimed that they received only a piece of paper mentioning that the body was given to them.

The victims, Basanti Poddar from Kolkata's Golf Green area and Urmila Bhuniya from Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district, were killed in the pre-dawn stampede on January 29.

A senior West Bengal minister alleged that "total mismanagement" prevailed in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Seven people from the state were still missing in the Mela, family members claimed.

Among them, one Subir Naskar is from the city's Purba Putiari area, Mahendra Barman (Mathabhanga, Coochbehar), Suniti Mallick (Chakulia, Uttar Dinajpur), Archana Maiti (Tamluk, Purba Medinipur), Anita Ghosh (Malda), Darshana Devi Bansal (Siliguri) and Pranab Jana (Kanthi, Purba Medinipur district), they said.

Poddar’s son Surajit described how the stampede occurred around 1-1:30 am as they were heading to the Sangam Ghat. Despite efforts to get medical help, he was not given a death certificate at the time, and was told it would be sent to the local police station.

"We were going towards Sangam Ghat. No policeman was there then. It (the stampede) happened around 1-1.30 am. We were standing and suddenly there was a mad rush of thousands of people from nowhere," he said and added that he did not get the time to take his mother to a hospital.

"Later, we were referred to a medical college. I was given a vehicle and a policeman. No death certificate has been issued. They told me that the death certificate would be sent to the local police station here," Surajit added.

He claimed that the note he was handed over had no official stamp nor signed by any official of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Surajit said he was made to sign a paper before his mother's body was handed over to him. His version was similar to what happened to the family of Urmila Bhuniya, the other victim. Her brother Dulal said no death certificate was issued for his sister by the UP government.