Maha Kumbh Stampede: Yogi Issues Slew Of Directions, Orders 5 Special Officers To Remain In Prayagraj Till Feb 12

'Naga Sadhus' take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. ( PTI )

Prayagraj: In the backdrop of the deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday in which 30 people lost their lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

Five Special Secretary-level officers are being assigned to oversee operations, according to an official government statement. It said they will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security, the statement said.

The CM ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to the statement.

Adityanath asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct a thorough review of the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. "Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

He said the incumbent ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj must ensure safe and smooth departure of every devotee. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

In light of the tragedy, the chief minister conducted a late-night video conference with senior police officers and officials from multiple districts including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur.

After reviewing updates from the ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, the CM emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and caution in the mela area, according to the official statement.

The CM also sought updates from officials in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot regarding security and crowd management measures for incoming devotees, it said.

Additionally, officials from districts bordering Prayagraj were instructed to maintain continuous coordination with the Prayagraj administration to ensure seamless management and public safety.