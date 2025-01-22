ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Railway To Run Bharat Gaurav Train For Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra From Feb 15 To 21

New Delhi: Railway will run a theme-based tourist circuit Bharat Gaurav train for Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra, which will cover several other pilgrimage places of Varanasi-Prayagraj-Ayodhya in seven days.

Providing the information, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway, said this theme-based tourist circuit train will run for the Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra from February 15 to 21. It will start from Secunderabad Railway Station, added Sridhar.

The train route will cover the famous Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi at Varanasi, Ram Janam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, while providing boarding or deboarding facility at important enroute stations like Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Tuni, Duvvada, Vizag, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, senior Railway officials said.

According to Railways, the entire trip will cover a period of seven nights and eight days, which will also include all travel facilities including both rail as well as road transport, accommodation facilities, and catering arrangements (both On-board and Off-board).

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway informed that the railway has received good response from the passengers for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. Jain said Bharat Gaurav trains are giving a major fillip to the growth of spiritual tourism in the country.

Security on Train:

As per the railway, elaborate security arrangements have been made on the train including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, a public announcement facility, travel insurance and the presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the trip for assistance.

Booking facility:

The bookings have been opened and interested passengers can either visit IRCTC official website or approach counter bookings.

Cost Per Head (Including GST):

Economy Category (SL): Rs 23,035