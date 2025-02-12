ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh: Millions Gather For Maghi Purnima 'Snan' Amid Eaborate Arrangements

Devotees gather on the eve of 'Maghi Purnima', during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, ( PTI )

Prayagraj: The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday as millions of devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela area here amid elaborate traffic, crow control and safety measures.

With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas will also end and the around 10 lakh kalpvasis will start leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested all Kalpvasis to follow traffic rules and use only authorised parking spaces.

Lakhs of devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning. Millions of devotees are headed to the Sangam Nose to take a dip.

Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The movement of devotees is going on smoothly and we are taking care of all (crowd) pressure points."

"We have made elaborate arrangements during the previous 'snan' on Basant Panchami too. Our arrangements have been further augmented this time. More deployment has been done at all the pressure points. Along with that, we are briefing people to ensure a smooth movement," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted devotees and the residents of the state on the holy bathing festival.

"Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for the holy bath at the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati fulfill everyone's wishes," he posted on X.

Officials said they have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion to ensure the devotees take the sacred bath without any hassle.

The fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, while the entire city will become a no-vehicle zone from 5 pm onwards, with an exemption for emergency and essential services. To avoid traffic chaos, designated parking lots have been marked for public and private vehicles.