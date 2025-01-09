Prayagraj: The sands of the Sangam coast have transformed into a divine and awe-inspiring world to witness the Maha Kumbh Mela, drawing millions from across the globe. The metropolis, spread across 40 square kilometres, reflects a vibrant fusion of global cultures.

In the Ath Shri Mahakumbh Katha series, Parts 1 and 2 have introduced you to the mythological story of Samudra Manthan and the significance of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In Part 3, we will discuss the month-long spiritual practice called Kalpvas, as shared by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Unveiling The Significance Of Kalpvas (ETV Bharat)

Kalpvas is regarded as a means of spiritual development for individuals. This practice, which involves staying at the Sangam for the entire month of Magh, is referred to as Kalpvas. It is said that those who participate in Kalpvas will achieve their desired results and gain freedom from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Engaging in Kalpvas during the month of Magh is believed to provide the spiritual benefits equivalent to the rewards of performing penance without food for a hundred years.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji Maharaj emphasises that the significance of Kalpvas increases during the Kumbh Mela. This practice is also mentioned in the Vedas and Puranas. Kalpvas is not an easy endeavour; it is a challenging sadhana that requires complete control and restraint. Watch the video to learn about the rules and the entire process of Kalpvas.