Uttar Pradesh Minister Claims Maha Kumbh Decor Credit, Mentions Nasa Astronaut For His Praise

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said he is satisfied with the work of the officials and staff of government departments for their effort to make Maha Kumbh a successful congregation of saints and faithful. He also mentioned NASA astronaut Don Petit's posting of images of Maha Kumbh from the International Space Station on his social media account on January 27. He praised the lighting system of Maha Kumbh.

According to the minister, not only NASA but even the passengers sitting in the aero plane passing through the Maha Kumbh area were impressed by the lighting and decoration of the fair. "Recently, someone called Maha Kumbh a world of dreams. The credit for this goes to the electricity employees, who have worked day and night. Due to their sheer hard work, a superb electricity infrastructure and facilities were put in place," Sharma said.

Sharma said the landscape of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh was surrounded by water due to monsoon floods and overflowing of rivers a few weeks ago. The electricity department has worked not only to illuminate this Maha Kumbh but also with the intention of creating a strong electricity infrastructure forever. Low and high-tension lines and networks were laid underground at many places.

He said that more than 70,000 LED lights have been installed as street lights in the fair area. More than 52,000 new electricity poles have been installed. These poles have also been geo-tagged with the intention of finding power faults quickly. These poles also help visitors and pilgrims by indicating their location.

Similarly, many new substations have been built where the load was high. Thousands of kilometres of new high-tension and low-tension electricity wires have been installed, he added. About five lakh connections have been given to various camp offices, religious places and institutional establishments. The energy minister said that most of the facilities being run in the Maha Kumbh area are being operated by the power department. A lot of decorative and creative lighting has also been done on bridges, roads or other tourist and religious places, he added.