Dharma Sansad Asks Rahul Gandhi To Apologise For His 'Derogatory' Statement On Manusmriti

Prayagraj: A resolution condemning Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Manusmriti, was passed at the Dharma Sansad held under the chairmanship of Swami Avimukteshwarananda during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Gandhi reportedly described Manusmriti as a text that protects the rapists. Swami Avimukteshwarananda said Gandhi should either clarify or apologise within a month or else he will be declared excommunicated from Hindu religion.

Avimukteshwarananda said the resolution was moved by Devendra Pandey. "Gandhi's statement has hurt the faith of crores of Hindus who consider Manusmriti as a holy text. Dharma Sansad has strongly condemned his statement and given him one month's time to respond," Avimukteshwarananda said.

"Either he should clarify his intention behind making such a statement or apologise. He should explain within a month as to why he should not be declared excommunicated from Hindu religion for condemning the basic text of Hinduism. The secretary of the Dharma Sansad has written a letter to Gandhi in this regard," Avimukteshwarananda said.

He said that if a satisfactory response is not received within a month, another reminder will be sent to Gandhi, failing which, he will be excommunicated from Hindu religion.

Avimukteshwarananda further said that now days are gone when people used to consider Hindu religion a banana tree, which anyone can chop off and go. "Now the Dharma Sansad will take action against such people. Be it the Prime Minister of the country, the President of the country, the President of a foreign country, an official of any party or any heavyweight leader. One should think before speaking ill about Hindu religion. People making wrong statements will not be spared. They will be expelled immediately," he added.