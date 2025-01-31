Maha Kumbh Stampede Survivors Waiting At Lost And Found Centre For Loved Ones Who Went Missing

Prayagraj: Horrifying moments leading to the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj that left 30 dead and 70 injured, still continue to haunt the survivors, many of whom are yet to trace their family members, who got separated during the incident on January 29.

"I had arrived at Maha Kumbh with my wife Sumitra Devi and child on 28 January to take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. On the night of 29 January, we had taken dip and were resting at Sangam along with many other devotees, who were sleeping on the ground. Suddenly, there was a huge crowd and people started trampling upon us. Everybody ran haywire to save their lives. I held my child and wife tightly are tried to move to a safer place. We ran very fast and when we reached to the other side, I could not find my wife. I don't know how and when Sumitra Devi slipped out of my hand and got lost in the crowd. I don't even know whether she is alive or not," Umesh Singh, who came from Bihar's Nawada district said.

There are hundreds of such stories of devotees who got separated during the stampede. Someone can't find his mother while another can't find his child while one has got separated from her spouse.

Umesh is presently waiting at the lost and found centre with his child. He is praying that someone finds his wife and brings her back to this centre so that they can return home.

According to the sources in the lost and found centre, since the Maha Kumbh started, more than 3000 missing persons complaints have been registered. Around 1800 people have been found but during the stampede on Mauni Amavasya, the missing persons figure rose significantly. It is being said that around 500 to 600 people got lost during the stampede. Their relatives are shedding tears at the lost and found centre, waiting for their loved ones to return.

ETV Bharat team went to the centralised AI-based lost and found centre located in Sector 4. Here, the team met Gopali, a resident of Shrirampur village of Chitrakoot, who came with his wife and child on January 27. His wife went to take a bath but did not return. "It has been five days now. I do not know where my wife is. I have lost my hunger and thirst. I have searched the entire place and also asked for help from the police. But nobody could find her," Gopali narrated.

Similarly, Baijnath Singh, a resident of Arwal in Bihar, said he had given his clothes and belongings to his wife and went to take bath. But when he returned, his wife was missing. Thus, he has neither money nor clothes. People of the lost and found centre helped him with some clothes.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, a resident of Alina village of Japla police station in Jharkhand, said that he had come with seven people from his village but got separated from the rest while bathing on Mauni Amavasya. Police brought him to the lost and found center.

So far, 29.64 crore devotees have taken a dip in Sangam. The administration said that even on Friday, 43.5 lakh devotees took the holy dip. Usually, devotees come here in groups and often get separated from their loved ones. Sometimes they do not have a mobile nor are able to tell their address properly. In such a situation, the biggest challenge before the administration is to unite these people with their loved ones.

Presently, several people are waiting at the lost and found centre for their loved ones. The centre along with the police are constantly making announcements about missing people.