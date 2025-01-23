Mahakumbh: Swami Vivekanand Giri From Myanmar Conferred Title of 'Mahamandalehwar' By Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani

Prayagraj: Swami Vivekanand Giri who has arrived at the Mahakumbh from Myanmar, was conferred the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' by Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Ravindra Puri said this was done to propagate the Sanatan Dharma in other countries. He said saints and mahants residing abroad are being given the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' by the Akhara.

Swami Vivekanand Giri was conferred the title on Tuesday evening at a programme organized in the presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Maharaj and Puri along with hundreds of devotees, saints and mahants associated with the Akhara.After the coronation, Swami Vivekanand Giri said being the first Mahamandaleshwar of Myanmar, he will propagate Sanatan Dharma in his country. "I will make more than 10 lakh Indians residing in Myanmar aware of Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Swami Vivekanand Giri told ETV Bharat that he will spread the Sanatan Dharma culture in Myanmar and make people aware of its unique identity. "I am already propagating the religion by running a temple as well as a Veda Vidyalaya and other religious institutions in Myanmar," he said.

Apart from Myanmar, Swami Viviekanand Giri said he also preaches Sanatan Dharma in Nepal and Thailand. He preaches in Hindi, English as well as Nepali and Myanmarese. "Now after being conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar, my responsibility has increased even more. I will try to bring back those people who believe in Sanatan Dharma but have adopted other religions," he said.

Swami Vivekanand Giri said he has been working for Sanatan Dharma for 35 years. He received received Vedic education in Varanasi and received the degree of Acharya from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. Swami Vivekanand Giri has also been awarded the title of Bhagwat Bhushan by the university. He sends his disciples from Myanmar to Kashi to receive Vedic education. He said he started living in a temple since the age of 12 and started studying Vedas, Purans and other religious texts.