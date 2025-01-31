Sangam Wears A Nearly Deserted Look 24 Hrs After Stampede At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Twenty-four hours after stampede that claimed 30 pilgrims and injured 70 others at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the mela ground wore a nearly deserted look. The turnout of pilgrims at 'Sangam Nose', the point of confluence for Yamuna, Ganga and Saraswati, was much lower than on normal days.

The place where crores of devotees had gathered prior to the pre-dawn stampede on January 29, had only a handful of people at the same time on Thursday. This was revealed by ETV Bharat when it reached the mela ground on Thursday night, 24 hours after the accident, for a ground report.

Handful of pilgrims at mela ground (ETV Bharat)

Very few devotees arrived at Sangam the next day

When ETV Bharat spoke to the devotees, the fear of the previous day's stampede was clearly visible in their faces. A couple from Goa, visiting Maha Kumbh for the first time, said they left for Sangam by road but were caught in a massive traffic congestion. Savita Mirikar said they heard about the stampede on the road and were afraid of what would await them here. "But now the situation seems to be normal. One should definitely come to Sangam but only after a thorough planning," she said.

Mahesh Kumar, who has come from Delhi, said he was worried after hearing about the stampede and was apprehensive over whether he would be allowed to bath or not. "Also, we did not know what new arrangements have been made for devotees. But we started our journey by taking the name of Ganga Maiya and now we took dip in Sangam. We did not face any problem today. Right now there is silence here and this silence is not good for Sanatan Dharma. Gradually people's faith will awaken and this Sangam area will be filled with a crowd of devotees in the future," Mahesh said.

Very few devotees were seen taking dip in Sangam (ETV Bharat)

Shivam Kumar Sharma from Ayodhya said he felt very good after taking a bath in Sangam. "An unfortunate incident had occurred but at this time there is no crowd here. It does not seem that Maha Kumbh is on," Shivan said.

Vehicle movement at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj District Officer Ravindra Kumar Mandar said a news is going viral on social media that entry of vehicles will be banned in Prayagraj till February 4 but this is completely baseless. "The diversion scheme was implemented only for the day of Mauni Amavasya. Now almost all the devotees are returning and the diversion routes have been dropped. We have instructed police to remove barricades. There will be no ban on any vehicle on January 31, February 1 and 4. The diversion scheme will be applicable only on Vasant Panchami on February 2 and 3. There is no ban on vehicles in the commissionerate area," Mandar said.

Streets were almost deserted (ETV Bharat)

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government itself had announced that more than 10 crore devotees from across the world would take a dip in Sangam during Mauni Amavasya on 29 January and claimed that adequate arrangements were in place. The chief secretary had gone a step ahead claiming that the arrangements were such that not just 10 crore but 100 crore devotees can bathe safely in Sangam.

Poor crowd management on Mauni Amavasya

However, in reality, it was seen that the local administration was completely unsuccessful in managing the nine crore devotees who had gathered prior to the holy dip. Resulting which, when crowd of devotees started approaching the Sangam nose on Mauni Amavasya night, the entire area came to a standstill. With only one exit route and the pontoon bridge being closed, existing devotees could not leave the spot while lakhs of people started coming in.

ETV Bharat team has found that there was only one route to get out after bathing at Sangam. Although 30 pontoon bridges were built on Yamuna and Ganga, most of them were kept closed. Due to the closure of the pontoon bridges, devotees who came to Sangam from the city side were not able to get out. Thus, the devotees who had come to bathe on Mauni Amavasya in Sangam, slept wherever they found space. People were sleeping on the ground where the stampede took place.

A video of Prayagraj Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has surfaced, where he is heard appealing to the public that the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya has started so they should wake up and not miss their chance for holy dip. It is believed that the commissioner had feared that a stampede could occur so he had appealed devotees to take a bath and vacate the area. Shortly after the announcement, a group of devotees started heading towards the Sangam Nose and the crowd increased such that devotees tripped on those sleeping on the ground, resulting in the stampede. Around 50 ambulances were deployed and the injured devotees were rushed to hospitals.