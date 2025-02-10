No Discrimination In UCC Like Maha Kumbh: Pushkar Dhami Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam along with his family members during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

During this, he reached the Uttarakhand pavilion, where he took a glimpse of the tableaux and statues. He also got photographed sitting next to the statue of Baba Neem Karauli Sarkar. Dhami, who reached Prayagraj on Sunday, was welcomed by the saints and handed over a memento.

Pushkar Dhami sat beside Baba Neem Karauli Sarkar's statue (ETV Bharat)

Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has been implemented in Uttarakhand, does not discriminate between people just like the Maha Kumbh.

"Prayagraj is not only the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, but also the centre of religious, spiritual, cultural and educational progress of India. The experience of bathing in Triveni is like a river merging into the ocean. This is the biggest achievement for me. Our Sanatan dharma gives the message of equality and harmony. The land of Kumbh also gives the same message. With UCC, we will be able to give equal rights and opportunities to every citizen. UCC is not just a law but a big step towards establishing social justice and harmony".

"UCC treats everyone equally and looks beyond caste, religion and sect. From marriage registration to divorce, everything will be possible only on the orders of the court. Elderly, children and women, have been given equal respect and rights," he added.

Addressing the Harmony Conference organised by the Sant Samaj, Dhami said, "As a servant of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, I heartily thank and congratulate the sadhus and sanyasis who have come here from all states. I am overwhelmed by the blessings of the saints in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Kailashananda on the holy land of Triveni."

Pushkar Dhami visiting Uttarakhand pavilion (ETV Bharat)

The CM further said, "In 2022 Assembly elections, we promised people that if the BJP government is formed in Uttarakhand under the leadership of PM Modi, we will first implement the Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi and the state of Ganga river. The youth of Devbhoomi are serving the country. One out of every five soldiers of the country hails from Uttarakhand. We had decided that if our new government is formed, then UCC will be implemented for everyone. There was a myth in Devbhoomi that the government here changes every five years but we broke it. We have fulfilled our promise by implementing UCC."

Saints welcoming Pushkar Dhami at Prayagraj (ETV Bharat)

CM Dhami said with the blessings of the people and the saints, he lived up to the expectations of the people and BJP made history. "We first formed a committee on UCC and opinion was sought from 2.35 lakh people. After this, UCC bill was passed in the Assembly and sent to the President for approval. Now the government has implemented UCC making Uttarakhand the first state to do so.

He said that UCC will simplify the judicial system and ensure justice for the people. "I hope other states will take a cue from Uttarakhand in implementing UCC," he added.